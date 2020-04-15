All apartments in San Diego
Location

2219 Monroe Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing.

Charming, 2bd/1ba craftsman home located in desirable University Heights. Single-family home features original hardwood floors throughout the house. Spacious living room, bedrooms and sunroom make this home ideal. The home comes complete with a range/oven, refrigerator, washer, and dryer! 1 Car Detached Garage with 3 additional parking spaces in the driveway. Just a few blocks to the heart of University Heights and Trolley Barn Park!

Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call our office at 619-832-0172. Pets allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet fee. Tenant pays all utilities except trash.

Cabrillo Properties
BRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2219 Monroe Avenue have any available units?
2219 Monroe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2219 Monroe Avenue have?
Some of 2219 Monroe Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2219 Monroe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2219 Monroe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 Monroe Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2219 Monroe Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2219 Monroe Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2219 Monroe Avenue offers parking.
Does 2219 Monroe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2219 Monroe Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 Monroe Avenue have a pool?
No, 2219 Monroe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2219 Monroe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2219 Monroe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2219 Monroe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2219 Monroe Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
