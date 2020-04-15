2219 Monroe Avenue

Amenities

Charming, 2bd/1ba craftsman home located in desirable University Heights. Single-family home features original hardwood floors throughout the house. Spacious living room, bedrooms and sunroom make this home ideal. The home comes complete with a range/oven, refrigerator, washer, and dryer! 1 Car Detached Garage with 3 additional parking spaces in the driveway. Just a few blocks to the heart of University Heights and Trolley Barn Park!



Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call our office at 619-832-0172. Pets allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet fee. Tenant pays all utilities except trash.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.