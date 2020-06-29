All apartments in San Diego
2216 River Run Dr. #93
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

2216 River Run Dr. #93

2216 River Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2216 River Run Drive, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
2216 River Run Dr. #93 Available 04/01/20 Mission Valley 2 Bedroom for Lease! - Great location in Mission Valley! Two story condo with 2 bedrooms upstairs, one bath (dual vanity) condo with two balconies, plenty of storage, and washer/dryer in unit. Common area features a gym and pool. Parking is one assigned space, and 2 unassigned permit parking.

Condo is located next to the Costco/Ikea shopping center (Starbucks, IHOP, Islands, Lowe's and more), and Mission Valley Library. Close to Qualcomm Stadium!

Landlord pays for water/sewer and trash. Tenant pays for all other utilities.

Available April 1st.
Showing by appointment only.
Call today!

(RLNE5603797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2216 River Run Dr. #93 have any available units?
2216 River Run Dr. #93 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2216 River Run Dr. #93 have?
Some of 2216 River Run Dr. #93's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2216 River Run Dr. #93 currently offering any rent specials?
2216 River Run Dr. #93 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 River Run Dr. #93 pet-friendly?
No, 2216 River Run Dr. #93 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2216 River Run Dr. #93 offer parking?
Yes, 2216 River Run Dr. #93 offers parking.
Does 2216 River Run Dr. #93 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2216 River Run Dr. #93 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 River Run Dr. #93 have a pool?
Yes, 2216 River Run Dr. #93 has a pool.
Does 2216 River Run Dr. #93 have accessible units?
No, 2216 River Run Dr. #93 does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 River Run Dr. #93 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2216 River Run Dr. #93 does not have units with dishwashers.

