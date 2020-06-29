Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool

2216 River Run Dr. #93 Available 04/01/20 Mission Valley 2 Bedroom for Lease! - Great location in Mission Valley! Two story condo with 2 bedrooms upstairs, one bath (dual vanity) condo with two balconies, plenty of storage, and washer/dryer in unit. Common area features a gym and pool. Parking is one assigned space, and 2 unassigned permit parking.



Condo is located next to the Costco/Ikea shopping center (Starbucks, IHOP, Islands, Lowe's and more), and Mission Valley Library. Close to Qualcomm Stadium!



Landlord pays for water/sewer and trash. Tenant pays for all other utilities.



Available April 1st.

Showing by appointment only.

(RLNE5603797)