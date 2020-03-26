All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

2151 Drescher St.

2151 Drescher Street · No Longer Available
Location

2151 Drescher Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2151 Drescher St. Available 08/10/19 LIGHT AND BRIGHT HOME IN LINDA VISTA! PETS OK! ACT NOW! - LIGHT AND BRIGHT HOME IN LINDA VISTA! PETS OK! ACT NOW! 2 Bedroom 1 bath duplex in Linda Vista. Large yard, hardwood floors, appliances include, stove/oven & refrigerator, large closets and washer/dryer hookups.

ROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven,
- Central Heat-
- Hardwood Floors
- Family/Living Room
- Dining Area
- Fenced yard
- Laundry Area- Inside

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Street
HOA NAME: N/A
YEAR BUILT:
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit
- Tenant to pay all utilities
- Tenant must carry renters insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE3308742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2151 Drescher St. have any available units?
2151 Drescher St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2151 Drescher St. have?
Some of 2151 Drescher St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2151 Drescher St. currently offering any rent specials?
2151 Drescher St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2151 Drescher St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2151 Drescher St. is pet friendly.
Does 2151 Drescher St. offer parking?
Yes, 2151 Drescher St. offers parking.
Does 2151 Drescher St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2151 Drescher St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2151 Drescher St. have a pool?
No, 2151 Drescher St. does not have a pool.
Does 2151 Drescher St. have accessible units?
No, 2151 Drescher St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2151 Drescher St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2151 Drescher St. does not have units with dishwashers.
