2151 Drescher St. Available 08/10/19 LIGHT AND BRIGHT HOME IN LINDA VISTA! PETS OK! ACT NOW! - LIGHT AND BRIGHT HOME IN LINDA VISTA! PETS OK! ACT NOW! 2 Bedroom 1 bath duplex in Linda Vista. Large yard, hardwood floors, appliances include, stove/oven & refrigerator, large closets and washer/dryer hookups.



ROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven,

- Central Heat-

- Hardwood Floors

- Family/Living Room

- Dining Area

- Fenced yard

- Laundry Area- Inside



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Street

HOA NAME: N/A

YEAR BUILT:

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:

FLOOD ZONE:



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit

- Tenant to pay all utilities

- Tenant must carry renters insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history.



***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.



******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



(RLNE3308742)