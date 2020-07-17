Amenities
2150 Catalina Blvd Available 08/02/19 2-Story OB/Point Loma Townhome w/1 Car Garage - COMING SOON!
3 bedroom & 2-1/2 baths
Updated kitchen, fireplace, enclosed patio, carpet, 2-story, unfurnished.
Garage for storage plus 1 parking place.
All appliances included (gas stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, stackable washer dryer in unit, garbage disposal).
Rental amount: $2,900/month
Security Deposit: $2,900
Water, sewer, trash, landscaping included in rent amount
Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.
Apply online! http://www.pasaspropertymanagement.com/rental_listings
Sorry, no pets allowed. No co-signers.
Renters Insurance required
Call/text/email our office at 619-607-7560 Monday-Friday for any questions or to schedule showings, Patti@PasasProperties.com
Bedroom Dimensions:
Master Bedroom: 13'9" X 12'2"
Bedroom #2: 10'1" X 10'8"
Bedroom #3: 10'4" X 11'4"
No Pets Allowed
