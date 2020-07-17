Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2150 Catalina Blvd Available 08/02/19 2-Story OB/Point Loma Townhome w/1 Car Garage - COMING SOON!

3 bedroom & 2-1/2 baths

Updated kitchen, fireplace, enclosed patio, carpet, 2-story, unfurnished.

Garage for storage plus 1 parking place.

All appliances included (gas stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, stackable washer dryer in unit, garbage disposal).



Rental amount: $2,900/month

Security Deposit: $2,900

Water, sewer, trash, landscaping included in rent amount



Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.

Apply online! http://www.pasaspropertymanagement.com/rental_listings



Sorry, no pets allowed. No co-signers.

Renters Insurance required



Call/text/email our office at 619-607-7560 Monday-Friday for any questions or to schedule showings, Patti@PasasProperties.com



Bedroom Dimensions:

Master Bedroom: 13'9" X 12'2"

Bedroom #2: 10'1" X 10'8"

Bedroom #3: 10'4" X 11'4"



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5022018)