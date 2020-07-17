All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2150 Catalina Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2150 Catalina Blvd
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

2150 Catalina Blvd

2150 Catalina Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2150 Catalina Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2150 Catalina Blvd Available 08/02/19 2-Story OB/Point Loma Townhome w/1 Car Garage - COMING SOON!
3 bedroom & 2-1/2 baths
Updated kitchen, fireplace, enclosed patio, carpet, 2-story, unfurnished.
Garage for storage plus 1 parking place.
All appliances included (gas stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, stackable washer dryer in unit, garbage disposal).

Rental amount: $2,900/month
Security Deposit: $2,900
Water, sewer, trash, landscaping included in rent amount

Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.
Apply online! http://www.pasaspropertymanagement.com/rental_listings

Sorry, no pets allowed. No co-signers.
Renters Insurance required

Call/text/email our office at 619-607-7560 Monday-Friday for any questions or to schedule showings, Patti@PasasProperties.com

Bedroom Dimensions:
Master Bedroom: 13'9" X 12'2"
Bedroom #2: 10'1" X 10'8"
Bedroom #3: 10'4" X 11'4"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5022018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2150 Catalina Blvd have any available units?
2150 Catalina Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2150 Catalina Blvd have?
Some of 2150 Catalina Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2150 Catalina Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2150 Catalina Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2150 Catalina Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2150 Catalina Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2150 Catalina Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2150 Catalina Blvd offers parking.
Does 2150 Catalina Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2150 Catalina Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2150 Catalina Blvd have a pool?
No, 2150 Catalina Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2150 Catalina Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2150 Catalina Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2150 Catalina Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2150 Catalina Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Diego 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University