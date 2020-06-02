All apartments in San Diego
2143 Thomas Ave

2143 Thomas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2143 Thomas Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Available 05/01/19 Adorable, Private, Cottage! Washer/Dryer; Shed - Property Id: 110392

2BR Pacific Beach - Small Cottage, charming very private BACK House.
AVAILABLE MAY 1ST. Washer and Dryer included, storage shed for bicycles and overflow items. Private redwood deck for BBQ's and relaxing. These are our old photos they do not show the new upgraded windows throughout house, ceiling fans and exterior interior paint. It's quiet, cozy, and cute. Live the Beach life in Pacific Beach and very close to Mission beach, Mission bay. NO ANIMALS, no yard.
CONTACT ME BEFORE YOU APPLY at 619-300-1142 to see property!
Or show up to the OPEN VIEWINGS: April 12th, 13th, 14th 9am-6pm WILL GO FAST! Call Ann at 619-300-1142 to arrange a viewing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110392
Property Id 110392

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4803500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2143 Thomas Ave have any available units?
2143 Thomas Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2143 Thomas Ave have?
Some of 2143 Thomas Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Is 2143 Thomas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2143 Thomas Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2143 Thomas Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2143 Thomas Ave is not pet friendly.
Does 2143 Thomas Ave offer parking?
No, 2143 Thomas Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2143 Thomas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2143 Thomas Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2143 Thomas Ave have a pool?
No, 2143 Thomas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2143 Thomas Ave have accessible units?
No, 2143 Thomas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2143 Thomas Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2143 Thomas Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
