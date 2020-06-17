All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2143 Imogene Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2143 Imogene Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:48 PM

2143 Imogene Avenue

2143 Imogene Avenue · (619) 423-5555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Nestor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2143 Imogene Avenue, San Diego, CA 92154
Nestor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2143 Imogene Avenue · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
pool table
garage
Very nice three bedroom house for rent - Now vacant. Shown by appointment only
Remodeled in 2016, this one has it all! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with a two car garage. Quiet neighborhood. Brand new stainless steel appliances: GE wall oven, GE built in microwave, Kitchen Aid cook top with Modern Range hood overlooking the living room, Whirlpool Refrigerator, Maytag built in dishwasher, Designer sink with Huge and Small wash bins complete with industrial grade pull-down hose. Whirlpool washer and dryer. House features Installed Sanus TV mount with in-wall HDMI wiring; Installed Bose 5.1 Acoustimass Series III; Phillips Hue Smart LED smart bulbs in all recessed lighting in entire house. Open concept floor plan. Huge living room with wood burning fireplace and porcelain wood floor tile, complete with a recreation room; perfect for a pool table. Enjoy San Diego evenings in your private, South-facing back patio courtyard with solid walls. Grab a fresh lemon for your drink while admiring the view of Mexico. Excellent location close to Coronado Naval bases, freeways, Close to Exchange and commissary at OLF close. Close to I-5 and 905. Close to city parks.
Contact Paul McNally Realty for more details: 619-423-5555 license#00364725

(RLNE2808587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2143 Imogene Avenue have any available units?
2143 Imogene Avenue has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2143 Imogene Avenue have?
Some of 2143 Imogene Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2143 Imogene Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2143 Imogene Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2143 Imogene Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2143 Imogene Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2143 Imogene Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2143 Imogene Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2143 Imogene Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2143 Imogene Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2143 Imogene Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2143 Imogene Avenue has a pool.
Does 2143 Imogene Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2143 Imogene Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2143 Imogene Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2143 Imogene Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2143 Imogene Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity