2143 Imogene Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool pool table garage

Very nice three bedroom house for rent - Now vacant. Shown by appointment only

Remodeled in 2016, this one has it all! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with a two car garage. Quiet neighborhood. Brand new stainless steel appliances: GE wall oven, GE built in microwave, Kitchen Aid cook top with Modern Range hood overlooking the living room, Whirlpool Refrigerator, Maytag built in dishwasher, Designer sink with Huge and Small wash bins complete with industrial grade pull-down hose. Whirlpool washer and dryer. House features Installed Sanus TV mount with in-wall HDMI wiring; Installed Bose 5.1 Acoustimass Series III; Phillips Hue Smart LED smart bulbs in all recessed lighting in entire house. Open concept floor plan. Huge living room with wood burning fireplace and porcelain wood floor tile, complete with a recreation room; perfect for a pool table. Enjoy San Diego evenings in your private, South-facing back patio courtyard with solid walls. Grab a fresh lemon for your drink while admiring the view of Mexico. Excellent location close to Coronado Naval bases, freeways, Close to Exchange and commissary at OLF close. Close to I-5 and 905. Close to city parks.

Contact Paul McNally Realty for more details: 619-423-5555 license#00364725



(RLNE2808587)