2102 Mendocino Blvd
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:07 AM

2102 Mendocino Blvd

2102 Mendocino Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2102 Mendocino Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
*****PROPERTY IS RENTED, PENDING DEPOSIT. DO NOT SUBMIT APPLICATION*****

Built in 1962, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath beautiful MidCentury home nestled in Ocean Beach / Point Loma Heights is available June 15th. The master bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom with personal side door bedroom access out to the backyard. The property boasts original hardwood floors throughout each of the bedrooms, with floor to ceiling windows in every room. This space is OPEN with stunning natural light! Each bedroom closet has full length MIRROR doors, with newly installed ELFA shelving systems. Modern blackout wall shades in each bedroom are included. The kitchen is newly remodeled, and includes all stainless steel GE appliances. But the real surprise is the gorgeous backyard that was remodeled in 2017 – mature cacti, lush plants, no—maintenance turf and plenty of room for BBQ / Grill and entertainment. Completely fenced in back yard. All new windows installed throughout the home in January 2020. Brand new Central A/C throughout home - a RARE feature in OB! MidCentury hanging wood fireplace. New washer/dryer included in the two car garage. Driveway is steep, so if car cannot access, there is ample street parking available. Garage is very large with plenty of room for storage, if needed.

Cats and dogs allowed and screened on an individual basis. Additional $50 / month per animal, with additional $500 deposit.

Due to COVID-19, showings will be limited to serious inquiries only. Applicant must fill out an application prior to showing, and provide proof of employment. Must also be willing to sign COVID-19 waiver prior to entering home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 Mendocino Blvd have any available units?
2102 Mendocino Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2102 Mendocino Blvd have?
Some of 2102 Mendocino Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 Mendocino Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2102 Mendocino Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 Mendocino Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2102 Mendocino Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2102 Mendocino Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2102 Mendocino Blvd offers parking.
Does 2102 Mendocino Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2102 Mendocino Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 Mendocino Blvd have a pool?
No, 2102 Mendocino Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2102 Mendocino Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2102 Mendocino Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 Mendocino Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2102 Mendocino Blvd has units with dishwashers.

