2102 Mendocino Blvd

*****PROPERTY IS RENTED, PENDING DEPOSIT. DO NOT SUBMIT APPLICATION*****



Built in 1962, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath beautiful MidCentury home nestled in Ocean Beach / Point Loma Heights is available June 15th. The master bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom with personal side door bedroom access out to the backyard. The property boasts original hardwood floors throughout each of the bedrooms, with floor to ceiling windows in every room. This space is OPEN with stunning natural light! Each bedroom closet has full length MIRROR doors, with newly installed ELFA shelving systems. Modern blackout wall shades in each bedroom are included. The kitchen is newly remodeled, and includes all stainless steel GE appliances. But the real surprise is the gorgeous backyard that was remodeled in 2017 – mature cacti, lush plants, no—maintenance turf and plenty of room for BBQ / Grill and entertainment. Completely fenced in back yard. All new windows installed throughout the home in January 2020. Brand new Central A/C throughout home - a RARE feature in OB! MidCentury hanging wood fireplace. New washer/dryer included in the two car garage. Driveway is steep, so if car cannot access, there is ample street parking available. Garage is very large with plenty of room for storage, if needed.



Cats and dogs allowed and screened on an individual basis. Additional $50 / month per animal, with additional $500 deposit.



Due to COVID-19, showings will be limited to serious inquiries only. Applicant must fill out an application prior to showing, and provide proof of employment. Must also be willing to sign COVID-19 waiver prior to entering home.