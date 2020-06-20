Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2084 San Diego Ave
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:09 AM
1 of 14
2084 San Diego Ave
2084 San Diego Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2084 San Diego Avenue, San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Hills
Amenities
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2084 San Diego Ave have any available units?
2084 San Diego Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 2084 San Diego Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2084 San Diego Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2084 San Diego Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2084 San Diego Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 2084 San Diego Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2084 San Diego Ave offers parking.
Does 2084 San Diego Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2084 San Diego Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2084 San Diego Ave have a pool?
No, 2084 San Diego Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2084 San Diego Ave have accessible units?
No, 2084 San Diego Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2084 San Diego Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2084 San Diego Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2084 San Diego Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2084 San Diego Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
