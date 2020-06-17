206 Fir Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

JUST REMODELED, LISTED on the market, and available for MOVE-IN! Check out the photos, additional features below and contact me today to schedule an appointment to view!



This is a quaint community of 10 charming apartments which is undergoing a full interior and exterior renovation! These apartments are conveniently located in the Heart of San Diego, walking distance to Balboa Park, Little Italy, Bankers Hill & more so don't wait and schedule a viewing ASAP!

____________________________



CALL OR TEXT Victoria at 619-535-8112 for more info or questions (Text preferred QUICKER RESPONSE)

_______________________



HOW TO VIEW



DAILY SELF-SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! We know you're busy...so we've made it possible for you to see this home when it's convenient for you daily between 8am-6:30pm!! But don't wait too long because it was just listed and won't be available long! Register online for a self-showing by following the instructions below:



***Copy this link to your browser to SCHEDULE A SELF-SHOWING TODAY AT YOUR CONVENIENCE: https://secure.rently.com/properties/745838

_______________________



PROPERTY ADDRESS:

206 Fir St.

San Diego, CA 92101



AVAILABLE NOW!



*Please note that due to high demand, all applications will be processed in the order they are received.

__________________________



EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY to to live in this remodeled and upgraded studio apartment home that just hit the market! Includes: brand new white soft closing cabinets, custom hardware, grey quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, brand new luxury woodstyle flooring (perfect if you have pets), new paint, brand new dual pane energy windows, modern ceiling fans, and much more!



This is a small, intimate 10-unit community in a prime San Diego location! The property is undergoing a full interior and exterior renovation! Each home will have undergone a transformation including brand new windows, exterior paint, new flooring, new stainless steel appliances and white soft-closing cabinets in the kitchen, and more while maintaining its’ original charm! Enjoy this apartment homes’ contemporary interior and high-end finishes while taking advantage of this lively neighborhood!



This charming community is centrally located blocks from Little Italy, Bankers Hill, and Downtown San Diego! Enjoy the best of these vibrant neighborhoods featuring tons of restaurants, shops, bars, weekly farmer's markets, seasonal outdoor music concerts & so much more! You’re literally walking distance to all of this!



Join this quaint, charming, pet-friendly community offering modern apartments in the center of San Diego! And when we say pet-friendly, we mean it! No additional monthly fees, no weight limit (*breed restrictions apply)!

____________________________________________________



RENTAL DETAILS:



* Studio | OPEN LAYOUT

* JUST REMODELED!!!

* Rent: $1,545 per month

* Deposit: Only $600

* Application Fee: $35 per adult

* Pets: DOGS & CATS are welcome! No Weight Limit; No Additional Pet Fees!

* Breed Restrictions Apply: Pet deposit applies

* Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash

* Available NOW!

* Floor Level: 1st (Ground Floor)

* Parking: Plenty of street parking available

* Laundry: BRAND NEW Washer/Dryer in unit!

* Flexible Lease Terms Available



KITCHEN: (Brand New Re-model)

* White shaker style soft closing cabinets

* Grey Quartz Countertops

* Brand New Stainless Steel Appliance package including:

|Gas Stove | Refrigerator | Range Hood| Microwave

* Garbage Disposal

* Dual Sinks

* Window allowing for extra natural lighting



HOME FEATURES:

* Brand New Fully Equipped and Remodeled kitchen with Refrigerator, GAS Stove/Oven, Microwave and Range Hood

* Brand New Luxury Woodstyle Flooring (No carpet!!!)

* Open Layout Concept

* Unique, Custom tile in the Bathroom

* Brand New energy efficient windows (dual paned vinyl low E windows)

* Modern light fixtures and hardware throughout

* Tons of natural lighting!



THE COMMUNITY:

* Recently undergone a full renovation including all new landscaping, paint, and much more!

* Extremely well maintained with a very peaceful setting in a residential neighborhood

* Blocks away from Downtown San Diego, Bankers Hill AND Little Italy

* Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, transportation, and much more!

* Brand New Energy Efficient Windows (Dual Paned vinyl Low E)

* Brand New Window Coverings/Blinds

* Brand New Exterior Paint



THE NEIGHBORHOOD:

* Steps away from Balboa Park

* Blocks from Bankers Hill and Little Italy filled with patio cafés, restaurants, pubs, art galleries, shops, hotels, and the beautiful Amici Park

* Blocks from Little Italy Mercato Farmers’ Market every Saturday

* 5 minutes from Downtown San Diego and Gaslamp Quarter featuring a plethora of restaurants, bars, hotels, music venues, specialty shops, and so much more!

* 5 minutes to Balboa Stadium and San Diego City College

* Within 10 minutes to popular attractions including: San Diego Zoo, Petco Park, Seaport Village and more

* Within 15 minutes to Coronado Island

* Easily accessible to highways 5, 163, 15 and 805



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,545, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.