Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

2043 Felton Street Available 07/01/19 Charismatic 2 bedroom/1 bath home for Rent in South Park! - Available July 1, this charming 2 bedroom/1 bath 906 SqFt home on a 5000 SqFt lot has much of its original 1940's detail still intact!



The house is perched on a corner lot facing Ivy Canyon and includes hardwood flooring throughout, all white kitchen appliances (refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave), formal dining room area, window coverings, and lots of natural light. Enjoy light coastal breezes from your large private fenced backyard. The backyard also has two citrus trees, a Mexican Lime and Tangelo Orange Tree, perfect for making fresh juice. Park in your 2 car detached garage or in your large driveway area.



Located in a low traffic neighborhood of South Park, this home is walking distance to multiple shops, eateries, coffee shops,in South Park. This neighborhood is very bicycle centric and bicycle friendly.



Tenant pays water, sewer, gas, electricity, cable/WiFi. Owner pays trash.



Pets Accepted with Approval (Size & Breed Restrictions)

Additional Deposit Required



Application Requirements:

- $42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs old

- Credit Score of 680 or Higher

- No Evictions

- No Bankruptcies

- Income Requirement of $6,800 per month

- Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)

- Employment Verification

- Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)



Gold Key Property Management

(619) 356-1919



