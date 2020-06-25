All apartments in San Diego
2043 Felton Street

2043 Felton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2043 Felton Street, San Diego, CA 92102
North Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
2043 Felton Street Available 07/01/19 Charismatic 2 bedroom/1 bath home for Rent in South Park! - Available July 1, this charming 2 bedroom/1 bath 906 SqFt home on a 5000 SqFt lot has much of its original 1940's detail still intact!

The house is perched on a corner lot facing Ivy Canyon and includes hardwood flooring throughout, all white kitchen appliances (refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave), formal dining room area, window coverings, and lots of natural light. Enjoy light coastal breezes from your large private fenced backyard. The backyard also has two citrus trees, a Mexican Lime and Tangelo Orange Tree, perfect for making fresh juice. Park in your 2 car detached garage or in your large driveway area.

Located in a low traffic neighborhood of South Park, this home is walking distance to multiple shops, eateries, coffee shops,in South Park. This neighborhood is very bicycle centric and bicycle friendly.

Tenant pays water, sewer, gas, electricity, cable/WiFi. Owner pays trash.

Pets Accepted with Approval (Size & Breed Restrictions)
Additional Deposit Required

Application Requirements:
- $42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs old
- Credit Score of 680 or Higher
- No Evictions
- No Bankruptcies
- Income Requirement of $6,800 per month
- Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)
- Employment Verification
- Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)

Please call to schedule a showing today!
Gold Key Property Management
(619) 356-1919

(RLNE4887254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2043 Felton Street have any available units?
2043 Felton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2043 Felton Street have?
Some of 2043 Felton Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2043 Felton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2043 Felton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2043 Felton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2043 Felton Street is pet friendly.
Does 2043 Felton Street offer parking?
Yes, 2043 Felton Street offers parking.
Does 2043 Felton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2043 Felton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2043 Felton Street have a pool?
No, 2043 Felton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2043 Felton Street have accessible units?
No, 2043 Felton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2043 Felton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2043 Felton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
