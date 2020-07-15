All apartments in San Diego
2040 K Street #2

2040 K Street · (858) 272-3900 ext. 101
Location

2040 K Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Sherman Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2040 K Street #2 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,700

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 819 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

2040 K Street #2 Available 08/01/20 Centrally Located!! - Spacious 1BD/1.5BA Condo in San Diego - This spacious 1 Bedroom Condo is located 1/2 mile from Petco Park, 1 1/2 miles from Balboa Park and the San Diego Zoo. Walkable to shopping, dining, entertainment, and features:

- Spacious layout
- Wood grain tile throughout
- Appliances Included: Gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer/dryer in Unit
- Large bedroom with plenty of closet space
- 1 covered assigned spaces.
- Utilities Included: Waster/Sewer & Trash
- Resident pays for SDG&E, cable/internet.

We use a third-party pet screening service. All applicants are required to create either a no pet or a pet/animal profile***. The third-party service charges $20 for the first pet, $15 for any additional pets. Pet weight limit is 50lbs.
For pet owners, (excluding verified service and/or comfort animals) there is an initial processing fee of $100 along with a Monthly Pet Fee ranging between $20 to $40.

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply for this property, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE4752234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 K Street #2 have any available units?
2040 K Street #2 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2040 K Street #2 have?
Some of 2040 K Street #2's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2040 K Street #2 currently offering any rent specials?
2040 K Street #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 K Street #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2040 K Street #2 is pet friendly.
Does 2040 K Street #2 offer parking?
No, 2040 K Street #2 does not offer parking.
Does 2040 K Street #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2040 K Street #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 K Street #2 have a pool?
No, 2040 K Street #2 does not have a pool.
Does 2040 K Street #2 have accessible units?
No, 2040 K Street #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 K Street #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2040 K Street #2 has units with dishwashers.
