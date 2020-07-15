Amenities

2040 K Street #2 Available 08/01/20 Centrally Located!! - Spacious 1BD/1.5BA Condo in San Diego - This spacious 1 Bedroom Condo is located 1/2 mile from Petco Park, 1 1/2 miles from Balboa Park and the San Diego Zoo. Walkable to shopping, dining, entertainment, and features:



- Spacious layout

- Wood grain tile throughout

- Appliances Included: Gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer/dryer in Unit

- Large bedroom with plenty of closet space

- 1 covered assigned spaces.

- Utilities Included: Waster/Sewer & Trash

- Resident pays for SDG&E, cable/internet.



We use a third-party pet screening service. All applicants are required to create either a no pet or a pet/animal profile***. The third-party service charges $20 for the first pet, $15 for any additional pets. Pet weight limit is 50lbs.

For pet owners, (excluding verified service and/or comfort animals) there is an initial processing fee of $100 along with a Monthly Pet Fee ranging between $20 to $40.



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!

To apply for this property, go to www.PennyRealty.com



CA BRE Lic. #00935682



