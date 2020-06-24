2039 Manzana Way

Amenities

Spacious townhome in Bonita! Spacious attached Home in the Hillsborough Community, formal living and dinning room, spacious family room and kitchen. All three bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located on the second floor and the 1/2 bathroom is located on the first floor along with the washer and dryer. Large enclosed fenced patio with access from dining/family room. Two assigned parking spaces. Close to shopping, grocery store, restaurants and easy freeway access to 54, 805, 125 and 94. Community offers a park with two kiddie park areas, lighted basketball courts, covered picnic areas, walking/exercise trail, fitness center, party room, and lighted tennis courts, 2 pools, 2 spas and 1 kiddie pool. 1 small pet considered.