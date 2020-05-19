Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2035 31st Street
2035 31st Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
San Diego
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location
2035 31st Street, San Diego, CA 92104
South Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2035 31st Street have any available units?
2035 31st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2035 31st Street have?
Some of 2035 31st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2035 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
2035 31st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 31st Street pet-friendly?
No, 2035 31st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 2035 31st Street offer parking?
No, 2035 31st Street does not offer parking.
Does 2035 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2035 31st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 31st Street have a pool?
No, 2035 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 2035 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 2035 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2035 31st Street has units with dishwashers.
