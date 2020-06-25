All apartments in San Diego
2019 Haller Street

2019 Haller Street · No Longer Available
Location

2019 Haller Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
pet friendly
Beautiful 2B/1BA w/ Reserved Parking, A/C & Washer/Dryer! - AVAILABLE MAY 21!

Beautiful 2B/1BA condo available for lease on quiet street in North Park. Nestled in a small community this great condo features 874 SF of living space & boasts:
- 1 covered reserved parking space (right in front of unit)
- Central A/C & heat
- Washer/dryer in unit
- Added privacy in this corner unit w/ only one shared wall!
- Large private patio w/ soundproof sliding glass door!
- Dual pane soundproof windows throughout property
- Front entry opens to spacious living room
- Living room features laminate wood flooring & cozy fireplace
- Living room opens to separate dining area w/ light fixture
- Well designed kitchen features ample cabinet space, abundant cabinet storage & breakfast bar
- Spacious master bedroom features new laminate wood flooring, walk-in closet & patio access
- Light & bright second bedroom
- Bright bathroom features dual access, one entrance from master bedroom & one from main living room hallway for convenience
- Private backyard features 2 lemon trees & sprinkler drip system
- Guest parking available in community

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1775
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hKQ219Mgse8
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: North Park
- FLOORING: Laminate & tile
- PARKING: 1 reserved parking space
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1986

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Tenant may not paint ceilings in living and dining room. Security system as-is. Fireplace may only be used with low-heat logs.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4902753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2019 Haller Street have any available units?
2019 Haller Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2019 Haller Street have?
Some of 2019 Haller Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2019 Haller Street currently offering any rent specials?
2019 Haller Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2019 Haller Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2019 Haller Street is pet friendly.
Does 2019 Haller Street offer parking?
Yes, 2019 Haller Street offers parking.
Does 2019 Haller Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2019 Haller Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2019 Haller Street have a pool?
No, 2019 Haller Street does not have a pool.
Does 2019 Haller Street have accessible units?
No, 2019 Haller Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2019 Haller Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2019 Haller Street has units with dishwashers.
