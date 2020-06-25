2019 Haller Street

Amenities

Beautiful 2B/1BA w/ Reserved Parking, A/C & Washer/Dryer! - AVAILABLE MAY 21!



Beautiful 2B/1BA condo available for lease on quiet street in North Park. Nestled in a small community this great condo features 874 SF of living space & boasts:

- 1 covered reserved parking space (right in front of unit)

- Central A/C & heat

- Washer/dryer in unit

- Added privacy in this corner unit w/ only one shared wall!

- Large private patio w/ soundproof sliding glass door!

- Dual pane soundproof windows throughout property

- Front entry opens to spacious living room

- Living room features laminate wood flooring & cozy fireplace

- Living room opens to separate dining area w/ light fixture

- Well designed kitchen features ample cabinet space, abundant cabinet storage & breakfast bar

- Spacious master bedroom features new laminate wood flooring, walk-in closet & patio access

- Light & bright second bedroom

- Bright bathroom features dual access, one entrance from master bedroom & one from main living room hallway for convenience

- Private backyard features 2 lemon trees & sprinkler drip system

- Guest parking available in community



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $1775

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hKQ219Mgse8

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: North Park

- FLOORING: Laminate & tile

- PARKING: 1 reserved parking space

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1986



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Tenant may not paint ceilings in living and dining room. Security system as-is. Fireplace may only be used with low-heat logs.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Pets Allowed



