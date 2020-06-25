2019 Haller Street

Amenities
Beautiful 2B/1BA w/ Reserved Parking, A/C & Washer/Dryer! - AVAILABLE MAY 21!
Beautiful 2B/1BA condo available for lease on quiet street in North Park. Nestled in a small community this great condo features 874 SF of living space & boasts:
- 1 covered reserved parking space (right in front of unit)
- Central A/C & heat
- Washer/dryer in unit
- Added privacy in this corner unit w/ only one shared wall!
- Large private patio w/ soundproof sliding glass door!
- Dual pane soundproof windows throughout property
- Front entry opens to spacious living room
- Living room features laminate wood flooring & cozy fireplace
- Living room opens to separate dining area w/ light fixture
- Well designed kitchen features ample cabinet space, abundant cabinet storage & breakfast bar
- Spacious master bedroom features new laminate wood flooring, walk-in closet & patio access
- Light & bright second bedroom
- Bright bathroom features dual access, one entrance from master bedroom & one from main living room hallway for convenience
- Private backyard features 2 lemon trees & sprinkler drip system
- Guest parking available in community
SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1775
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hKQ219Mgse8
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement
HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee
MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: North Park
- FLOORING: Laminate & tile
- PARKING: 1 reserved parking space
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1986
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Tenant may not paint ceilings in living and dining room. Security system as-is. Fireplace may only be used with low-heat logs.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability
Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4902753)