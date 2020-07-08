Amenities

2018 Ocean View Blvd. #B Available 06/22/20 Private 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House Remodeled/Upgraded - For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com where you can inquire and apply!



Hablamos Español



Private home located at 2018 Ocean View Blvd San Diego CA 92113



-Private gated 5 car driveway for parking

-Full size gas laundry hookups inside

-Private quiet location off the street

-West Location, close to the Coronado bridge.

-New carpet/paint/cabinets/flooring/window coverings end more!

-Ceiling fans

-New vinyl windows

-Gas stove/fridge/Garbage Disposal



Rental Qualifications:



-All residents over 18 years must apply and be approved

-Fico score minimum 600

-Combined gross income required is 2.5 times rent

-Credit/background check



-Pets are allowed with an increase deposit of $200 per pet (2 pet max)

- Tenants pays SDGE. Water/trash included.



***To apply visit us at www.SDrentNow.com



Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.



We delete posts once rented.



Thank You for considering us



(RLNE5315567)