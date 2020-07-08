All apartments in San Diego
2018 Ocean View Blvd. #B

2018 Ocean View Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2018 Ocean View Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92113
Logan Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2018 Ocean View Blvd. #B Available 06/22/20 Private 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House Remodeled/Upgraded - For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com where you can inquire and apply!

Hablamos Español

Private home located at 2018 Ocean View Blvd San Diego CA 92113

-Private gated 5 car driveway for parking
-Full size gas laundry hookups inside
-Private quiet location off the street
-West Location, close to the Coronado bridge.
-New carpet/paint/cabinets/flooring/window coverings end more!
-Ceiling fans
-New vinyl windows
-Gas stove/fridge/Garbage Disposal

Rental Qualifications:

-All residents over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined gross income required is 2.5 times rent
-Credit/background check

-Pets are allowed with an increase deposit of $200 per pet (2 pet max)
- Tenants pays SDGE. Water/trash included.

***To apply visit us at www.SDrentNow.com

Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.

We delete posts once rented.

Thank You for considering us

(RLNE5315567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

