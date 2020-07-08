Amenities
2018 Ocean View Blvd. #B Available 06/22/20 Private 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House Remodeled/Upgraded - For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com where you can inquire and apply!
Hablamos Español
Private home located at 2018 Ocean View Blvd San Diego CA 92113
-Private gated 5 car driveway for parking
-Full size gas laundry hookups inside
-Private quiet location off the street
-West Location, close to the Coronado bridge.
-New carpet/paint/cabinets/flooring/window coverings end more!
-Ceiling fans
-New vinyl windows
-Gas stove/fridge/Garbage Disposal
Rental Qualifications:
-All residents over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined gross income required is 2.5 times rent
-Credit/background check
-Pets are allowed with an increase deposit of $200 per pet (2 pet max)
- Tenants pays SDGE. Water/trash included.
***To apply visit us at www.SDrentNow.com
Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.
