All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2003 Third Avenue Unit 318.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2003 Third Avenue Unit 318
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:43 AM

2003 Third Avenue Unit 318

2003 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2003 3rd Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Over Market but is furnished and the owner will pay for all utilities including wifi. Was for Air BnB before, will cancel the reservation on July 19th if we find a tenant for his property.

Come and see this lovely condo unit located in the Park West neighborhood in San Diego, California! It has 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. The property is a 16-minute walk from the Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial at the County Center/Little Italy Station stop. Inside, the unit boasts hardwood floor panels all throughout and a wall unit AC for climate control. The lovely-open concept kitchen consists of stylish white cabinetry for storage, smooth granite counters, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedroom is cozy and well-lit thanks to a large window that allows ample sunlight to enter. This property is pet-friendly where you can take your dogs for a walk at dog parks and beach!

Walk score: 94

Nearby parks:
Amici Park, Tweet Street Park and Balboa Park Dog Park

Nearby Schools:
Museum - 0.46 miles, 7/10
San Diego International Studies School - 0.67 miles, 7/10
San Diego Early/Middle College School - 0.67 miles, 7/10
Washington Elementary School - 0.32 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
3 UCSD Hospital - Euclid Transit Center - 0.1 miles
120 Downtown San Diego - Kearny Mesa Transit Center - 0.1 miles
11 SDSU - Skyline Hills - 0.1 miles

(RLNE4730711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 Third Avenue Unit 318 have any available units?
2003 Third Avenue Unit 318 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2003 Third Avenue Unit 318 have?
Some of 2003 Third Avenue Unit 318's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 Third Avenue Unit 318 currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Third Avenue Unit 318 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Third Avenue Unit 318 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2003 Third Avenue Unit 318 is pet friendly.
Does 2003 Third Avenue Unit 318 offer parking?
No, 2003 Third Avenue Unit 318 does not offer parking.
Does 2003 Third Avenue Unit 318 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2003 Third Avenue Unit 318 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Third Avenue Unit 318 have a pool?
No, 2003 Third Avenue Unit 318 does not have a pool.
Does 2003 Third Avenue Unit 318 have accessible units?
No, 2003 Third Avenue Unit 318 does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Third Avenue Unit 318 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2003 Third Avenue Unit 318 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University