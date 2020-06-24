2003 Third Avenue Unit 318

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Over Market but is furnished and the owner will pay for all utilities including wifi. Was for Air BnB before, will cancel the reservation on July 19th if we find a tenant for his property.



Come and see this lovely condo unit located in the Park West neighborhood in San Diego, California! It has 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. The property is a 16-minute walk from the Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial at the County Center/Little Italy Station stop. Inside, the unit boasts hardwood floor panels all throughout and a wall unit AC for climate control. The lovely-open concept kitchen consists of stylish white cabinetry for storage, smooth granite counters, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedroom is cozy and well-lit thanks to a large window that allows ample sunlight to enter. This property is pet-friendly where you can take your dogs for a walk at dog parks and beach!



Walk score: 94



Nearby parks:

Amici Park, Tweet Street Park and Balboa Park Dog Park



Nearby Schools:

Museum - 0.46 miles, 7/10

San Diego International Studies School - 0.67 miles, 7/10

San Diego Early/Middle College School - 0.67 miles, 7/10

Washington Elementary School - 0.32 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

3 UCSD Hospital - Euclid Transit Center - 0.1 miles

120 Downtown San Diego - Kearny Mesa Transit Center - 0.1 miles

11 SDSU - Skyline Hills - 0.1 miles



