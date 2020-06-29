All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2002 Missouri Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2002 Missouri Street
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

2002 Missouri Street

2002 Missouri Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2002 Missouri Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
$2400/2 Br 2 Bath, Spacious Pacific Beach Condo! - Property Id: 223763

Remodeled 2-bedroom 2-bath 1020sq ft. Pacific Beach condo in nice 16-unit complex with large kitchen incl dishwasher and microwave. Spacious, pool side, bright unit with large windows letting in light from sunrise to sunset. Big bedroom closets with mirrored sliding doors in addition to great storage space throughout the condo. Good size balcony overlooking tropical garden and pool. Bike and laundry room on site. One off street parking spot in carport. Very quiet at end of Cul De Sac. No Pets besides licensed service - No smoking! $2400 per month plus one-month deposit, 12-month lease, then month to month. Available for rent!

Cable / phone hook ups in all rooms - ATT.
We pay water, sewage, trash - You pay electric and cable/phone.

2002 Missouri St. - (Cross street is Lamont) Pacific Beach - PB

Email me a quick Bio around your interest and will get back to you ASAP.
Thanks so much - Jimmy

Email, text, or Call Jimmy for more information -- 858-344-16 Four Seven
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/223763
Property Id 223763

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5558924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 Missouri Street have any available units?
2002 Missouri Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2002 Missouri Street have?
Some of 2002 Missouri Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 Missouri Street currently offering any rent specials?
2002 Missouri Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 Missouri Street pet-friendly?
No, 2002 Missouri Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2002 Missouri Street offer parking?
Yes, 2002 Missouri Street offers parking.
Does 2002 Missouri Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2002 Missouri Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 Missouri Street have a pool?
Yes, 2002 Missouri Street has a pool.
Does 2002 Missouri Street have accessible units?
No, 2002 Missouri Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 Missouri Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2002 Missouri Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University