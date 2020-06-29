2002 Missouri Street

Amenities

$2400/2 Br 2 Bath, Spacious Pacific Beach Condo! - Property Id: 223763



Remodeled 2-bedroom 2-bath 1020sq ft. Pacific Beach condo in nice 16-unit complex with large kitchen incl dishwasher and microwave. Spacious, pool side, bright unit with large windows letting in light from sunrise to sunset. Big bedroom closets with mirrored sliding doors in addition to great storage space throughout the condo. Good size balcony overlooking tropical garden and pool. Bike and laundry room on site. One off street parking spot in carport. Very quiet at end of Cul De Sac. No Pets besides licensed service - No smoking! $2400 per month plus one-month deposit, 12-month lease, then month to month. Available for rent!



Cable / phone hook ups in all rooms - ATT.

We pay water, sewage, trash - You pay electric and cable/phone.



2002 Missouri St. - (Cross street is Lamont) Pacific Beach - PB



