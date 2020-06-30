All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

200 Harbor Dr unit 1002

200 Harbor Dr · (619) 427-2400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101
Marina

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 200 Harbor Dr unit 1002 · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1474 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Harbor Club Condo For Rent with Breathtaking Views - THIS UNIT DOES NOT COME FURNISHED. STAGED FOR PHOTOS.
Tenant Planet is proud to present this beautiful "bubble unit" Condo downtown with amazing views!

Take a look at the virtual tour!! Just copy and paste this link into a new tab.
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=66AShHDgWC6

Harbor Club residence 1002 is beautifully designed in one of downtown SD's most desirable high rises. This "bubble" unit offers gorgeous panoramic views of the city, bay, and convention center.

The Condo Features, beautiful Florence stone flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, widened streamlined entryway, and an open kitchen with an added pantry. The Master BR has a walk-in closet and the guest BR has added closet space as well. The views include exposures to the east, south, and west. There are two designated parking spots in garage.

Harbor Club is one of downtown San Diego's most iconic buildings. Located on the "front row" of residential living, Harbor Club is known for it's beautiful views and classic look and feel. The Harbor Club is a luxury high-rise with a pool, spa, gym, club room, concierge service, doormen and security.

This is truly the perfect location downtown in an amazing building. Call Alaina at 760-705-6011 with any questions or to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE4983402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Harbor Dr unit 1002 have any available units?
200 Harbor Dr unit 1002 has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Harbor Dr unit 1002 have?
Some of 200 Harbor Dr unit 1002's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Harbor Dr unit 1002 currently offering any rent specials?
200 Harbor Dr unit 1002 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Harbor Dr unit 1002 pet-friendly?
No, 200 Harbor Dr unit 1002 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 200 Harbor Dr unit 1002 offer parking?
Yes, 200 Harbor Dr unit 1002 offers parking.
Does 200 Harbor Dr unit 1002 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Harbor Dr unit 1002 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Harbor Dr unit 1002 have a pool?
Yes, 200 Harbor Dr unit 1002 has a pool.
Does 200 Harbor Dr unit 1002 have accessible units?
No, 200 Harbor Dr unit 1002 does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Harbor Dr unit 1002 have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Harbor Dr unit 1002 does not have units with dishwashers.
