200 Harbor Dr unit 1002

Harbor Club Condo For Rent with Breathtaking Views - THIS UNIT DOES NOT COME FURNISHED. STAGED FOR PHOTOS.

Tenant Planet is proud to present this beautiful "bubble unit" Condo downtown with amazing views!



Take a look at the virtual tour!! Just copy and paste this link into a new tab.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=66AShHDgWC6



Harbor Club residence 1002 is beautifully designed in one of downtown SD's most desirable high rises. This "bubble" unit offers gorgeous panoramic views of the city, bay, and convention center.



The Condo Features, beautiful Florence stone flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, widened streamlined entryway, and an open kitchen with an added pantry. The Master BR has a walk-in closet and the guest BR has added closet space as well. The views include exposures to the east, south, and west. There are two designated parking spots in garage.



Harbor Club is one of downtown San Diego's most iconic buildings. Located on the "front row" of residential living, Harbor Club is known for it's beautiful views and classic look and feel. The Harbor Club is a luxury high-rise with a pool, spa, gym, club room, concierge service, doormen and security.



This is truly the perfect location downtown in an amazing building. Call Alaina at 760-705-6011 with any questions or to schedule a viewing.



