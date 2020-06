Amenities

One story charming beach cottage on the Cul-De-Sac. Quiet and convenient to all, located in the heart of Pacific Beach. Just a short stroll to the bay or beach, Kate Session Park, restaurants, and shopping. 2 miles from the 5 Freeway. 2 off street designated parking spaces. Full size washer & dryer in the unit. No smoking, No Pets. Brand New Fridge, each bedroom have A/C. Please Do Not Disturb tenants. NO PETS. Thank you