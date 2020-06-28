All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 1 2019 at 9:05 PM

1969 1/2 Grand Avenue

1969 1/2 Grand Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1969 1/2 Grand Ave, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large and bright 2 bedroom apartment

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/966046?source=marketing

-New Carpet
-Large bedrooms
-Bright and airy
-Easy access to Freeway
-Street parking only

-Small pet up to 35 lbs considered

-NO SMOKING

Professionally managed by Melroy Property Management

www.melroyproperties.com

Security deposit based upon approved, established credit. Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

If you are an owner looking for Management services, Try our full service with no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 858-483-5111

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1969 1/2 Grand Avenue have any available units?
1969 1/2 Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 1969 1/2 Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1969 1/2 Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1969 1/2 Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1969 1/2 Grand Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1969 1/2 Grand Avenue offer parking?
No, 1969 1/2 Grand Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1969 1/2 Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1969 1/2 Grand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1969 1/2 Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 1969 1/2 Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1969 1/2 Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1969 1/2 Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1969 1/2 Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1969 1/2 Grand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1969 1/2 Grand Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1969 1/2 Grand Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
