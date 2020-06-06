1965 Grand Avenue

Amenities
Cute detached 1 bedroom home with porch, parking right in front of unit.
-Small dog considered.
-Water included
Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
