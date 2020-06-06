All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1965 Grand Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1965 Grand Avenue
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:57 PM

1965 Grand Avenue

1965 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1965 Grand Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute detached 1 bedroom home with porch, parking right in front of unit.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/905454?source=marketing

-Small dog considered.
-Water included

Profesionally Managed by Melroy Property Management

www.melroyproperties.com

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an owner looking for Management services, Try our full service with no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 858-483-5111

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1965 Grand Avenue have any available units?
1965 Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1965 Grand Avenue have?
Some of 1965 Grand Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1965 Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1965 Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1965 Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1965 Grand Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1965 Grand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1965 Grand Avenue offers parking.
Does 1965 Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1965 Grand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1965 Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 1965 Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1965 Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1965 Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1965 Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1965 Grand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University