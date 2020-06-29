All apartments in San Diego
1952 Reed Ave
1952 Reed Ave

1952 Reed Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1952 Reed Ave, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Charming Updated Cottage with Garage and Patio! - Remodeled 2bd/ 1ba in a Great Location and Quiet Neighborhood

Updated Kitchen
Stainless Steel Appliances
Quartz Countertops
Tile Backsplash
New Cabinets

Laminate Wood Floors Throughout
Dual Pane Windows
New Paint

Private Back Patio with Turf
One Car Garage
On Site Laundry

Walking/ Biking Distance to the Bay, Beach, Restaurants, Bars, Shops. Easy Access to I-5 Freeway.

This Property is Professionally Managed by Source Group Realty

Call/ Text Kaden to View (858) 784-1629

(RLNE4764779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1952 Reed Ave have any available units?
1952 Reed Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1952 Reed Ave have?
Some of 1952 Reed Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1952 Reed Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1952 Reed Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1952 Reed Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1952 Reed Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1952 Reed Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1952 Reed Ave offers parking.
Does 1952 Reed Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1952 Reed Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1952 Reed Ave have a pool?
No, 1952 Reed Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1952 Reed Ave have accessible units?
No, 1952 Reed Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1952 Reed Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1952 Reed Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
