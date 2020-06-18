All apartments in San Diego
1907 Robinson Ave. #401
1907 Robinson Ave. #401

1907 Robinson Avenue · (619) 291-5555 ext. 1193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1907 Robinson Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1907 Robinson Ave. #401 · Avail. Jul 8

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
1907 Robinson Ave. #401 Available 07/08/20 1 Bedroom Condo in North Park with Spectacular Views! - Impeccably remodeled one bedroom condo, top floor corner unit with spectacular views in the Horizon House complex. This condo is light and bright with impressive renovations including a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.The refrigerator is a custom counter depth unit. There is a large pantry cabinet with slide outs, more cabinets with lighted display and a slide out trash cabinet. The glass tile back splash glistens and gives the kitchen a special sparkle. Upgraded laminate flooring covers the kitchen and living areas. The bathroom has an executive height custom vanity, porcelain tile floor and shower with glass trim. The bedroom is very spacious and bright and includes a solar shade on the window. The condo also has a private balcony, secured parking and community pool. Within blocks of Balboa Park, Hillcrest Farmer’s Market, San Diego Zoo, restaurants, retail and nightlife. There are views to the south and city lights to the west. Enjoy the panoramic views from the rooftop recreational area with lounges, tables and BBQ. Water and Trash are included! Sorry, no pets allowed.
DRE 01197438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4020858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 Robinson Ave. #401 have any available units?
1907 Robinson Ave. #401 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1907 Robinson Ave. #401 have?
Some of 1907 Robinson Ave. #401's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1907 Robinson Ave. #401 currently offering any rent specials?
1907 Robinson Ave. #401 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 Robinson Ave. #401 pet-friendly?
No, 1907 Robinson Ave. #401 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1907 Robinson Ave. #401 offer parking?
Yes, 1907 Robinson Ave. #401 does offer parking.
Does 1907 Robinson Ave. #401 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1907 Robinson Ave. #401 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 Robinson Ave. #401 have a pool?
Yes, 1907 Robinson Ave. #401 has a pool.
Does 1907 Robinson Ave. #401 have accessible units?
No, 1907 Robinson Ave. #401 does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 Robinson Ave. #401 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1907 Robinson Ave. #401 does not have units with dishwashers.
