1907 Robinson Ave. #401 Available 07/08/20 1 Bedroom Condo in North Park with Spectacular Views! - Impeccably remodeled one bedroom condo, top floor corner unit with spectacular views in the Horizon House complex. This condo is light and bright with impressive renovations including a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.The refrigerator is a custom counter depth unit. There is a large pantry cabinet with slide outs, more cabinets with lighted display and a slide out trash cabinet. The glass tile back splash glistens and gives the kitchen a special sparkle. Upgraded laminate flooring covers the kitchen and living areas. The bathroom has an executive height custom vanity, porcelain tile floor and shower with glass trim. The bedroom is very spacious and bright and includes a solar shade on the window. The condo also has a private balcony, secured parking and community pool. Within blocks of Balboa Park, Hillcrest Farmer’s Market, San Diego Zoo, restaurants, retail and nightlife. There are views to the south and city lights to the west. Enjoy the panoramic views from the rooftop recreational area with lounges, tables and BBQ. Water and Trash are included! Sorry, no pets allowed.

No Pets Allowed



