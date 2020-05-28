Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

For rent - Paradise Hills 3BR / 2 BA Townhome 1878 Manzana Way, 92139 - Small pet allowed with $700 pet deposit. Beautiful 3bed/2bath townhome in desirable Hillsborough Greens on Manzana Way community. The downstairs has an open living area with high vaulted ceilings, brand new quartz counter tops in kitchen, dinning room, 2 nice sized bedrooms, full bathroom and full-size laundry closet. Upstairs is the large master suite, bath and bonus finished attic space off the master. Large private patio with gazebo and storage closet. Recreation center has multiple pools and spas, playground, basketball courts, tennis courts, fitness room etc.



(RLNE5009747)