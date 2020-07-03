Rent Calculator
18614 Caminito Cantilena
18614 Caminito Cantilena
18614 Caminito Cantilena
Location
18614 Caminito Cantilena, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18614 Caminito Cantilena have any available units?
18614 Caminito Cantilena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 18614 Caminito Cantilena have?
Some of 18614 Caminito Cantilena's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 18614 Caminito Cantilena currently offering any rent specials?
18614 Caminito Cantilena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18614 Caminito Cantilena pet-friendly?
No, 18614 Caminito Cantilena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 18614 Caminito Cantilena offer parking?
No, 18614 Caminito Cantilena does not offer parking.
Does 18614 Caminito Cantilena have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18614 Caminito Cantilena offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18614 Caminito Cantilena have a pool?
Yes, 18614 Caminito Cantilena has a pool.
Does 18614 Caminito Cantilena have accessible units?
No, 18614 Caminito Cantilena does not have accessible units.
Does 18614 Caminito Cantilena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18614 Caminito Cantilena has units with dishwashers.
