1850 Titus St 1

Renovated 2bedroom/1.5Bath in Mission Hills - Property Id: 205068



Renovated last year, this beautiful 2 bedroom-1.5 bath apartment sits on the western edge of the Mission Hills open space. Convenient to the airport, downtown, Old Town, Hillcrest, Mission Valley, and beach towns. With easy access to the 5 & 8 freeways, you're in the heart of San Diego. Unit available is the bottom right apartment in main picture.



- Stainless steel appliances (oven/stove, microwave, fridge, and dishwasher)

- Dual pane windows

- Updated LVT faux-wood flooring

- Italian tile in bathrooms

- White granite countertops in kitchen/baths.

- Ceiling fan

- 2" white faux-wood blinds throughout

- 1 off street parking spot (lots of unrestricted street parking too!)

- Large private patio

- Relaxing common space with gas BBQ, covered dining table, and outdoor lounge area

- Adjacent to Robin's Egg Trail leading right through Pioneer Park into the heart of Mission Hills, Hillcrest, etc...

- Coin-op laundry on site



*NO PETS*



Call/Text Pat for more info @ (619) 335-8313

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205068

No Pets Allowed



