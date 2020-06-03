All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1850 Titus St 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1850 Titus St 1
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:39 AM

1850 Titus St 1

1850 Titus Street · (619) 335-8313
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1850 Titus Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Renovated 2bedroom/1.5Bath in Mission Hills - Property Id: 205068

Renovated last year, this beautiful 2 bedroom-1.5 bath apartment sits on the western edge of the Mission Hills open space. Convenient to the airport, downtown, Old Town, Hillcrest, Mission Valley, and beach towns. With easy access to the 5 & 8 freeways, you're in the heart of San Diego. Unit available is the bottom right apartment in main picture.

- Stainless steel appliances (oven/stove, microwave, fridge, and dishwasher)
- Dual pane windows
- Updated LVT faux-wood flooring
- Italian tile in bathrooms
- White granite countertops in kitchen/baths.
- Ceiling fan
- 2" white faux-wood blinds throughout
- 1 off street parking spot (lots of unrestricted street parking too!)
- Large private patio
- Relaxing common space with gas BBQ, covered dining table, and outdoor lounge area
- Adjacent to Robin's Egg Trail leading right through Pioneer Park into the heart of Mission Hills, Hillcrest, etc...
- Coin-op laundry on site

*NO PETS*

Call/Text Pat for more info @ (619) 335-8313
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205068
Property Id 205068

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5865147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1850 Titus St 1 have any available units?
1850 Titus St 1 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1850 Titus St 1 have?
Some of 1850 Titus St 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1850 Titus St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1850 Titus St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1850 Titus St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1850 Titus St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1850 Titus St 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1850 Titus St 1 offers parking.
Does 1850 Titus St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1850 Titus St 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1850 Titus St 1 have a pool?
No, 1850 Titus St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1850 Titus St 1 have accessible units?
No, 1850 Titus St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1850 Titus St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1850 Titus St 1 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1850 Titus St 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity