1845 Bayview Heights Drive #100 - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking stainless steel air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Two bedroom one bath, new carpet in the bedrooms beautiful wood flooring in the living room and hallway stainless steel appliances, washer dryer on premises. Air-conditioned, a sharp unit in a good location with easy freeway access. Two parking spaces included. Call Dennis at 760-801-4722.

Two bedroom one bath, new carpet in the bedrooms beautiful wood flooring in the living room and hallway stainless steel appliances, washer dryer on premises. Air-conditioned, a sharp unit in a good location with easy freeway access. Two parking spaces included. Call Dennis at 760-801-4722.