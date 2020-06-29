All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 8 2019 at 4:55 AM

1845 Bayview Heights Drive #100 - 1

1845 Bayview Heights Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1845 Bayview Heights Drive, San Diego, CA 92105
Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Two bedroom one bath, new carpet in the bedrooms beautiful wood flooring in the living room and hallway stainless steel appliances, washer dryer on premises. Air-conditioned, a sharp unit in a good location with easy freeway access. Two parking spaces included. Call Dennis at 760-801-4722.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1845 Bayview Heights Drive #100 - 1 have any available units?
1845 Bayview Heights Drive #100 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1845 Bayview Heights Drive #100 - 1 have?
Some of 1845 Bayview Heights Drive #100 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1845 Bayview Heights Drive #100 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1845 Bayview Heights Drive #100 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1845 Bayview Heights Drive #100 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1845 Bayview Heights Drive #100 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1845 Bayview Heights Drive #100 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1845 Bayview Heights Drive #100 - 1 offers parking.
Does 1845 Bayview Heights Drive #100 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1845 Bayview Heights Drive #100 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1845 Bayview Heights Drive #100 - 1 have a pool?
No, 1845 Bayview Heights Drive #100 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1845 Bayview Heights Drive #100 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1845 Bayview Heights Drive #100 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1845 Bayview Heights Drive #100 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1845 Bayview Heights Drive #100 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
