Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

18249 High Mesa Court Available 10/20/19 Rancho Bernardo, 18249 High Mesa Court- Gorgeous Light and Bright Open Floor Plan - Beautiful 2 story home with nice valley views and full use of the Westwood community facilities. Wood floors downstairs. Formal dining room. Double sided fireplace between the family room and kitchen. Spacious eat in kitchen with center island, wood floors and ceramic tile counters. One bedroom down stairs with wood floors and mirrored wardrobe doors. One bathroom downstairs. Bedroom #2 & 3 have mirrored wardrobe doors. Upper hall bathroom has double sinks and a tub/shower combo. Spacious master suite with sitting room, private balcony, great views, double sided fireplace, vaulted ceilings, garden tub, separate shower, double sinks and a large walk in closet.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com



(RLNE1864272)