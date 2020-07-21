All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

18249 High Mesa Court

18249 High Mesa Court · No Longer Available
Location

18249 High Mesa Court, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
18249 High Mesa Court Available 10/20/19 Rancho Bernardo, 18249 High Mesa Court- Gorgeous Light and Bright Open Floor Plan - Beautiful 2 story home with nice valley views and full use of the Westwood community facilities. Wood floors downstairs. Formal dining room. Double sided fireplace between the family room and kitchen. Spacious eat in kitchen with center island, wood floors and ceramic tile counters. One bedroom down stairs with wood floors and mirrored wardrobe doors. One bathroom downstairs. Bedroom #2 & 3 have mirrored wardrobe doors. Upper hall bathroom has double sinks and a tub/shower combo. Spacious master suite with sitting room, private balcony, great views, double sided fireplace, vaulted ceilings, garden tub, separate shower, double sinks and a large walk in closet.

(RLNE1864272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18249 High Mesa Court have any available units?
18249 High Mesa Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 18249 High Mesa Court have?
Some of 18249 High Mesa Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18249 High Mesa Court currently offering any rent specials?
18249 High Mesa Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18249 High Mesa Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 18249 High Mesa Court is pet friendly.
Does 18249 High Mesa Court offer parking?
Yes, 18249 High Mesa Court offers parking.
Does 18249 High Mesa Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18249 High Mesa Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18249 High Mesa Court have a pool?
Yes, 18249 High Mesa Court has a pool.
Does 18249 High Mesa Court have accessible units?
No, 18249 High Mesa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 18249 High Mesa Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18249 High Mesa Court has units with dishwashers.
