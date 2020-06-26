1807 Carmelina Drive

Amenities

Spacious Private 2 bedroom and 1 bath house in desirable University Heights neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout the unit. Stackable washer & dryer in the unit. Property is very bright with lots of light in the unit. Kitchen comes with refrigerator, dishwasher and a range/stove appliance. Plenty of Street parking. Quiet Neighborhood! Walking distance to trendy restaurants, public transportation, shops, park and more. A must see!!!



Pets allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet fee. Tenant pays all utilities except trash. Water is split with other unit.



Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call our office at 619-832-0172.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

