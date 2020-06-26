All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1807 Carmelina Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1807 Carmelina Drive
Last updated August 10 2019 at 12:09 AM

1807 Carmelina Drive

1807 Carmelina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1807 Carmelina Drive, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Private 2 bedroom and 1 bath house in desirable University Heights neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout the unit. Stackable washer & dryer in the unit. Property is very bright with lots of light in the unit. Kitchen comes with refrigerator, dishwasher and a range/stove appliance. Plenty of Street parking. Quiet Neighborhood! Walking distance to trendy restaurants, public transportation, shops, park and more. A must see!!!

Pets allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet fee. Tenant pays all utilities except trash. Water is split with other unit.

Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call our office at 619-832-0172.

Cabrillo Properties
BRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 Carmelina Drive have any available units?
1807 Carmelina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1807 Carmelina Drive have?
Some of 1807 Carmelina Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 Carmelina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1807 Carmelina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 Carmelina Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1807 Carmelina Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1807 Carmelina Drive offer parking?
No, 1807 Carmelina Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1807 Carmelina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1807 Carmelina Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 Carmelina Drive have a pool?
No, 1807 Carmelina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1807 Carmelina Drive have accessible units?
No, 1807 Carmelina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 Carmelina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1807 Carmelina Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University