Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:45 AM

17952 Avenida Alozdra

17952 Avenida Alozdra · No Longer Available
Location

17952 Avenida Alozdra, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
55+ Community. Spacious 2B/2BA w/ 2 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer and 2 Private Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW!!! 55+ Community

Spacious 2B/2BA available for lease in Oak North Villas, a 55+ community located in the heart of Rancho Bernardo. This property features approximately 1,388 SF of living space over one level. Separate laundry room with built in cabinetry. Kitchen features bar top, ample cabinet space and private patio access. Covered patio also accessible through master bedroom slider. Spacious master bedroom features attached bathroom with dual sinks and shower stall. 2 car garage is attached but located just outside of front door. Community features pool, spa, gym, tennis courts and is close to golf course, parks, shops and restaurants!

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2170
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider one small dog
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bv974jjh8bM

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20. Your pet's overall score will determine the cost of pet rent. Ex: A score of 4-5 would be $25 pet rent, a 2-3 would be a $50 pet rent, and a 1 would be denied.

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Rancho Bernardo/ Oaks North Villas. 55+ community
- PARKING: 2 car garage
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: none. tenant pays all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: no

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: New Patio cover will be installed after tenant moves in. This will be coordinated with tenant. Water softener in garage is as is. Wood rot at patio gate is an HOA responsibility and will be repaired on their timeline.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4782438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17952 Avenida Alozdra have any available units?
17952 Avenida Alozdra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17952 Avenida Alozdra have?
Some of 17952 Avenida Alozdra's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17952 Avenida Alozdra currently offering any rent specials?
17952 Avenida Alozdra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17952 Avenida Alozdra pet-friendly?
Yes, 17952 Avenida Alozdra is pet friendly.
Does 17952 Avenida Alozdra offer parking?
Yes, 17952 Avenida Alozdra offers parking.
Does 17952 Avenida Alozdra have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17952 Avenida Alozdra offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17952 Avenida Alozdra have a pool?
Yes, 17952 Avenida Alozdra has a pool.
Does 17952 Avenida Alozdra have accessible units?
No, 17952 Avenida Alozdra does not have accessible units.
Does 17952 Avenida Alozdra have units with dishwashers?
No, 17952 Avenida Alozdra does not have units with dishwashers.
