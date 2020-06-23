All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1757 Bayview Heights Drive

1757 Bayview Heights Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1757 Bayview Heights Drive, San Diego, CA 92105
Oak Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upgraded 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom first floor end unit in Las Palmas Villas.

Granite counters, stainless appliances, new paint and hard flooring. Breakfast bar off of the kitchen and a separate dining area. Large bedrooms and walk in closet in Master. This unit is in a gated community and comes with two parking spots. Laundry facilities are onsite. Patio with table just outside the front door.

This unit has a/c. NO pets, No smoking.

Easy access to 94 freeway.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1757 Bayview Heights Drive have any available units?
1757 Bayview Heights Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1757 Bayview Heights Drive have?
Some of 1757 Bayview Heights Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1757 Bayview Heights Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1757 Bayview Heights Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1757 Bayview Heights Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1757 Bayview Heights Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1757 Bayview Heights Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1757 Bayview Heights Drive does offer parking.
Does 1757 Bayview Heights Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1757 Bayview Heights Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1757 Bayview Heights Drive have a pool?
No, 1757 Bayview Heights Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1757 Bayview Heights Drive have accessible units?
No, 1757 Bayview Heights Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1757 Bayview Heights Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1757 Bayview Heights Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
