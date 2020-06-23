1757 Bayview Heights Drive

Amenities
Upgraded 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom first floor end unit in Las Palmas Villas.
Granite counters, stainless appliances, new paint and hard flooring. Breakfast bar off of the kitchen and a separate dining area. Large bedrooms and walk in closet in Master. This unit is in a gated community and comes with two parking spots. Laundry facilities are onsite. Patio with table just outside the front door.
This unit has a/c. NO pets, No smoking.
Easy access to 94 freeway.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.