1757 Bayview Heights Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Upgraded 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom first floor end unit in Las Palmas Villas.



Granite counters, stainless appliances, new paint and hard flooring. Breakfast bar off of the kitchen and a separate dining area. Large bedrooms and walk in closet in Master. This unit is in a gated community and comes with two parking spots. Laundry facilities are onsite. Patio with table just outside the front door.



This unit has a/c. NO pets, No smoking.



Easy access to 94 freeway.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.