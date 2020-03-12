17492 Plaza Dolores - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Please note this is the 55 plus community of Oaks North. Spacious single level layout, private front and back patios lend outdoor relaxation and gardening opportunities. Brand new flooring in main living areas and hallway. All walls have also been freshly repainted. The kitchen is spacious with room for a table and plenty of cabinets. Kitchen sink overlooks the window with view to your garden. 3 bed layout with plantation shutters offering shade, privacy while letting light in when needed. Master bedroom has two closets and sink outside of shower and toilet. Washer and dryer hookups in a dedicated closet with shelving in the hallway.

Sought after Oaks North over 55 community. Enjoy easy access to Rancho Bernardo shopping. Unit is located 1/2 mile from the Bernardo Winery and Oaks North Golf course. Well maintained neighborhood with views and quiet streets. One covered assigned parking spade included.