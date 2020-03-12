All apartments in San Diego
17492 Plaza Dolores - 1
17492 Plaza Dolores - 1

17492 Plaza Dolores · No Longer Available
Location

17492 Plaza Dolores, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Please note this is the 55 plus community of Oaks North. Spacious single level layout, private front and back patios lend outdoor relaxation and gardening opportunities. Brand new flooring in main living areas and hallway. All walls have also been freshly repainted. The kitchen is spacious with room for a table and plenty of cabinets. Kitchen sink overlooks the window with view to your garden. 3 bed layout with plantation shutters offering shade, privacy while letting light in when needed. Master bedroom has two closets and sink outside of shower and toilet. Washer and dryer hookups in a dedicated closet with shelving in the hallway.
Sought after Oaks North over 55 community. Enjoy easy access to Rancho Bernardo shopping. Unit is located 1/2 mile from the Bernardo Winery and Oaks North Golf course. Well maintained neighborhood with views and quiet streets. One covered assigned parking spade included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

