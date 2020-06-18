1746 Reed Ave Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

1746 REED ST #A-$1,000 OFF 1ST MO.! Modern, Single Story 2br/2ba Condo Near Pacific Beach -

1746 REED ST #A, PACIFIC BEACH, CA 92109

SAN DIEGO

2 Beds, 2 Baths

$2,995 per Month

$2,900 Deposit

For appt Text/Call Monica (858)243-3434



Modern, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom single story condo located near the beach . The condo includes a huge patio great for BBQing and outdoor entertaining. The modern kitchen includes built-in refrigerator, dishwasher, cook top, oven, wine cooler, and eat in breakfast bar. There is recessed lighting throughout and automatic window shades. Located in gated community.



Washer and dryer are included with 1 car garage and 1 off street parking. Water and Trash Included.



The home is centrally located 5 mins to shopping, restaurants, night life, Crown Point Elementary, Mission Bay and the beach.



