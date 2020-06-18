1746 Reed Ave Unit A

Amenities
1746 REED ST #A-$1,000 OFF 1ST MO.! Modern, Single Story 2br/2ba Condo Near Pacific Beach -
**Limited Time Offer $1,000 Off 1st Month's Rent!!!**
1746 REED ST #A, PACIFIC BEACH, CA 92109
SAN DIEGO
2 Beds, 2 Baths
$2,995 per Month
$2,900 Deposit
For appt Text/Call Monica (858)243-3434
NOW SHOWING!! **Limited Time Offer $1,000 Off 1st Month's Rent!!!**
Modern, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom single story condo located near the beach . The condo includes a huge patio great for BBQing and outdoor entertaining. The modern kitchen includes built-in refrigerator, dishwasher, cook top, oven, wine cooler, and eat in breakfast bar. There is recessed lighting throughout and automatic window shades. Located in gated community.
Washer and dryer are included with 1 car garage and 1 off street parking. Water and Trash Included.
The home is centrally located 5 mins to shopping, restaurants, night life, Crown Point Elementary, Mission Bay and the beach.
APPLY ONLINE TODAY!!!
WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM
Cal BRE#01317589
Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice
(RLNE4259401)