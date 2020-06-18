All apartments in San Diego
1746 Reed Ave Unit A

1746 Reed Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1746 Reed Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
some paid utils
1746 REED ST #A-$1,000 OFF 1ST MO.! Modern, Single Story 2br/2ba Condo Near Pacific Beach -
**Limited Time Offer $1,000 Off 1st Month's Rent!!!**

1746 REED ST #A, PACIFIC BEACH, CA 92109
SAN DIEGO
2 Beds, 2 Baths
$2,995 per Month
$2,900 Deposit
For appt Text/Call Monica (858)243-3434

NOW SHOWING!! **Limited Time Offer $1,000 Off 1st Month's Rent!!!**

Modern, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom single story condo located near the beach . The condo includes a huge patio great for BBQing and outdoor entertaining. The modern kitchen includes built-in refrigerator, dishwasher, cook top, oven, wine cooler, and eat in breakfast bar. There is recessed lighting throughout and automatic window shades. Located in gated community.

Washer and dryer are included with 1 car garage and 1 off street parking. Water and Trash Included.

The home is centrally located 5 mins to shopping, restaurants, night life, Crown Point Elementary, Mission Bay and the beach.

APPLY ONLINE TODAY!!!
WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM

Cal BRE#01317589
Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice

(RLNE4259401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1746 Reed Ave Unit A have any available units?
1746 Reed Ave Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1746 Reed Ave Unit A have?
Some of 1746 Reed Ave Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1746 Reed Ave Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1746 Reed Ave Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1746 Reed Ave Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 1746 Reed Ave Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1746 Reed Ave Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 1746 Reed Ave Unit A offers parking.
Does 1746 Reed Ave Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1746 Reed Ave Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1746 Reed Ave Unit A have a pool?
No, 1746 Reed Ave Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1746 Reed Ave Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1746 Reed Ave Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1746 Reed Ave Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1746 Reed Ave Unit A has units with dishwashers.
