17453 Plaza Cerado #108

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym parking pool dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

55+ ONLY Condo w/ MOVE-IN SPECIAL!* Great 2BR 2BA +Den. HOA Pool, Spa, Tennis and More! - *MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Sign a lease by December 1, 2018, get second month's rent free!!

NOTE: Though a single story, this condo has a staircase to the front door.



55+ Community. In addition to a great open floor plan, 2 bedrooms plus a den and two full bathrooms, you'll love the association amenities! Large pool, spa, tennis, classes, outings, events and the beautiful Oaks North Golf coarse right next door! Modern, updated kitchen, cathedral ceilings, laminate wood flooring, fireplace, laundry in unit, and car port with storage. Your small dog will be considered, upon approval and additional deposit.



Call Devin Patrick, CalDRE #01782472 for more information: (760) 670-4957.



Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner's pay HOA.



(RLNE4421116)