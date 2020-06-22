All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
17453 Plaza Cerado #108
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17453 Plaza Cerado #108

17453 Plaza Cerado · No Longer Available
Location

17453 Plaza Cerado, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
55+ ONLY Condo w/ MOVE-IN SPECIAL!* Great 2BR 2BA +Den. HOA Pool, Spa, Tennis and More! - *MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Sign a lease by December 1, 2018, get second month's rent free!!
NOTE: Though a single story, this condo has a staircase to the front door.

55+ Community. In addition to a great open floor plan, 2 bedrooms plus a den and two full bathrooms, you'll love the association amenities! Large pool, spa, tennis, classes, outings, events and the beautiful Oaks North Golf coarse right next door! Modern, updated kitchen, cathedral ceilings, laminate wood flooring, fireplace, laundry in unit, and car port with storage. Your small dog will be considered, upon approval and additional deposit.

Call Devin Patrick, CalDRE #01782472 for more information: (760) 670-4957.

Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner's pay HOA.

Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified.

(RLNE4421116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17453 Plaza Cerado #108 have any available units?
17453 Plaza Cerado #108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17453 Plaza Cerado #108 have?
Some of 17453 Plaza Cerado #108's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17453 Plaza Cerado #108 currently offering any rent specials?
17453 Plaza Cerado #108 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17453 Plaza Cerado #108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 17453 Plaza Cerado #108 is pet friendly.
Does 17453 Plaza Cerado #108 offer parking?
Yes, 17453 Plaza Cerado #108 does offer parking.
Does 17453 Plaza Cerado #108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17453 Plaza Cerado #108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17453 Plaza Cerado #108 have a pool?
Yes, 17453 Plaza Cerado #108 has a pool.
Does 17453 Plaza Cerado #108 have accessible units?
No, 17453 Plaza Cerado #108 does not have accessible units.
Does 17453 Plaza Cerado #108 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17453 Plaza Cerado #108 has units with dishwashers.
