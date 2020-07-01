1740 Upas Street Unit 3

Amenities

***AVAILABLE: BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO NEWLY REMODELED WITH PRIVATE PATIO IN SAN DIEGO*** - CONTACT OUR OFFICE TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING! (619) 632-6852



$1,695 per month with a security deposit of $1,695



a. Washer and dryer on-site

b. New Hardwood flooring

c. Electric Appliances-Range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher

d. Marble kitchen counter-tops

e. Private Patio

f. 1 assigned parking space & off-street parking

g. One mile away from CA-163 Freeway



Nearby Schools:



-Jefferson Elementary K-5 School

-Roosevelt International Middle 6-8 School

-San Diego High 9-12 School



Nearby Parks:



-San Diego Zoo

-Balboa Park

-Grape Street Dog Park



Nearby Mall:



Westfield Mission Valley



APPLICATION: https://svnaag.com/



Requirements:



Before submitting an application, please review the list of criteria below. If you feel you meet the criteria, please apply. We would be happy to rent to you. Also, if you have any questions or concerns, feel free to ask.

A FULL and COMPLETE application package is required from EVERY adult (18 years of age or older)

moving in.



Full application package:

o Application form completed in its totality

o Signed (if paper version)

o Copy of current, government-issued photo ID

o Copy of Proof of Income (must be legal and verifiable )

o Application Fee is paid through the online application.

o ALL of these MUST be submitted at once by all applicants. Partially complete application Packages will not be accepted.



- Monthly gross combined income must be at least three (3) times the rental rate. For applicants with Section 8 or VASH vouchers or other federal, state or local public assistance or rental subsidies, monthly gross combined income must be at least three (3) times the applicants share of the rental rate.



- Credit scores under 700 will have to pay an increased security deposit equal to 1 month rent.



-No more than three (3) late payments in the previous twelve months, AND no more than six (6) late payments in the last 36 months.



- No more than one (1) non-sufficient fund (NSF) check submitted in the last 36 months.



- Reason for disqualifications:

o A history of more than two (2) instances of noise and/or disturbance behavior in the last 36 months.



o A history of the destruction of the apartment or common areas at the property with in the last 4 years.



o A history of non-compliance with the requirements of their current or previous communities with in the last 4 years. Ex: non-approved tenants living in the unit, non-fulfillment of the rental agreement



o Prior or current evictions with in the last 4 years.



o Open bankruptcies with in the last 4 years



o Outstanding balances owed to previous landlords without proof or arrangements or proof of dispute will require double deposits.



o Abusive, disrespectful, or inappropriate behavior towards property staff.

o Misrepresented or falsified documentation or requirements.

o Delinquency History on the credit report (any one of the following):

More than ten instances of 30 Days in the last five years

More than five60 Days in the last five years.

More than three 90 Days in the last five years

Record of criminal CONVICTIONS for the following reasons may result in denial (see below for further details)

Violent crimes

Assault

Manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance

Terrorism



o As required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)

Guidance and the California Fair Housing Regulations, the decision to approve or deny the application will be based on an individualized assessment of the potential risk that the applicant poses to resident safety and/or property.



o The applicant will be given an opportunity to provide evidence of relevant mitigating information such as: (1) the facts or circumstances surrounding the criminal conduct; (2) the age of the applicant at the time the conduct occurred; (3) evidence that the applicant has maintained a good tenant history before and after the conviction or conduct; (4) evidence of rehabilitation efforts, including a persons satisfactory compliance with all terms and conditions of parole and/or probation; successful completion of parole, probation, mandatory supervision, or Post Release Community Supervision; a Certificate of Rehabilitation under Penal Code section 4852.01; or other conduct demonstrating rehabilitation, such as maintenance of steady employment; (5) whether the conduct arose from the individuals status as a survivor of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, stalking, or comparable offenses against the individual; (6) whether the conduct arose from the individuals disability, or any risks related to such conduct, which could be sufficiently mitigated or eliminated by a reasonable accommodation; or (7) Other relevant facts or circumstances surrounding the criminal conduct and/or conduct after the conviction.



o The applicant will also have an opportunity to present evidence regarding any factual inaccuracies of the criminal screening results (such as evidence that the screening report contains outdated, incorrect or falsified information or information that is erroneously attributed to the applicant).



o The applicant has the right to request a copy or description policy on the use of criminal screening information.



- The first stage of the application process is the verification of all the information. If any of the

information provided cannot be verified, the application will be declined and the application fee

will be returned to the applicant.



Once the information in the application is approved, the Screening Stage will be processed and the

the application fee will not be refunded in case the application is denied.



o The Screening Stage includes two phases:

Phase I: Credit, Collections, Rental and Eviction History

Includes FICO credit score and analysis of information provided for each tradeline.

Rental History

Eviction History



Phase II: Criminal History will be run only if the applicant passes Phase I of the Screening Stage

-

- If the application is approved with or without conditions:

o An Offer to Rent MUST be signed within 24 of approval to be holding a unit.

o The full security deposit MUST be submitted in a money order or cashiers check within 24 of approval

o No additional applications will be accepted within 24 hours from the time the application is approved

o If after 24 hours the Offers to Rent AND the security deposit have not been signed and submitted we reserve the right to

accept, process and approve another an application that will have priority to the rental unit.



o All units are offered on a first-come, first qualified, first-served basis.



When and if an individual moves in as a minor and in the course of tenancy they become an adult (18

years of age), they MUST submit a Full Application (see above for details) regardless of the length of

tenancy.



CONTACT OUR OFFICE TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING! (619) 632-6852



