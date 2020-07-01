All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1740 Upas Street Unit 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1740 Upas Street Unit 3
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

1740 Upas Street Unit 3

1740 Upas Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1740 Upas Street, San Diego, CA 92103
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
dog park
parking
***AVAILABLE: BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO NEWLY REMODELED WITH PRIVATE PATIO IN SAN DIEGO*** - CONTACT OUR OFFICE TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING! (619) 632-6852

$1,695 per month with a security deposit of $1,695

a. Washer and dryer on-site
b. New Hardwood flooring
c. Electric Appliances-Range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher
d. Marble kitchen counter-tops
e. Private Patio
f. 1 assigned parking space & off-street parking
g. One mile away from CA-163 Freeway

Nearby Schools:

-Jefferson Elementary K-5 School
-Roosevelt International Middle 6-8 School
-San Diego High 9-12 School

Nearby Parks:

-San Diego Zoo
-Balboa Park
-Grape Street Dog Park

Nearby Mall:

Westfield Mission Valley

APPLICATION: https://svnaag.com/

Requirements:

Before submitting an application, please review the list of criteria below. If you feel you meet the criteria, please apply. We would be happy to rent to you. Also, if you have any questions or concerns, feel free to ask.
A FULL and COMPLETE application package is required from EVERY adult (18 years of age or older)
moving in.

Full application package:
o Application form completed in its totality
o Signed (if paper version)
o Copy of current, government-issued photo ID
o Copy of Proof of Income (must be legal and verifiable )
o Application Fee is paid through the online application.
o ALL of these MUST be submitted at once by all applicants. Partially complete application Packages will not be accepted.

- Monthly gross combined income must be at least three (3) times the rental rate. For applicants with Section 8 or VASH vouchers or other federal, state or local public assistance or rental subsidies, monthly gross combined income must be at least three (3) times the applicants share of the rental rate.

- Credit scores under 700 will have to pay an increased security deposit equal to 1 month rent.

-No more than three (3) late payments in the previous twelve months, AND no more than six (6) late payments in the last 36 months.

- No more than one (1) non-sufficient fund (NSF) check submitted in the last 36 months.

- Reason for disqualifications:
o A history of more than two (2) instances of noise and/or disturbance behavior in the last 36 months.

o A history of the destruction of the apartment or common areas at the property with in the last 4 years.

o A history of non-compliance with the requirements of their current or previous communities with in the last 4 years. Ex: non-approved tenants living in the unit, non-fulfillment of the rental agreement

o Prior or current evictions with in the last 4 years.

o Open bankruptcies with in the last 4 years

o Outstanding balances owed to previous landlords without proof or arrangements or proof of dispute will require double deposits.

o Abusive, disrespectful, or inappropriate behavior towards property staff.
o Misrepresented or falsified documentation or requirements.
o Delinquency History on the credit report (any one of the following):
More than ten instances of 30 Days in the last five years
More than five60 Days in the last five years.
More than three 90 Days in the last five years
Record of criminal CONVICTIONS for the following reasons may result in denial (see below for further details)
Violent crimes
Assault
Manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance
Terrorism

o As required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)
Guidance and the California Fair Housing Regulations, the decision to approve or deny the application will be based on an individualized assessment of the potential risk that the applicant poses to resident safety and/or property.

o The applicant will be given an opportunity to provide evidence of relevant mitigating information such as: (1) the facts or circumstances surrounding the criminal conduct; (2) the age of the applicant at the time the conduct occurred; (3) evidence that the applicant has maintained a good tenant history before and after the conviction or conduct; (4) evidence of rehabilitation efforts, including a persons satisfactory compliance with all terms and conditions of parole and/or probation; successful completion of parole, probation, mandatory supervision, or Post Release Community Supervision; a Certificate of Rehabilitation under Penal Code section 4852.01; or other conduct demonstrating rehabilitation, such as maintenance of steady employment; (5) whether the conduct arose from the individuals status as a survivor of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, stalking, or comparable offenses against the individual; (6) whether the conduct arose from the individuals disability, or any risks related to such conduct, which could be sufficiently mitigated or eliminated by a reasonable accommodation; or (7) Other relevant facts or circumstances surrounding the criminal conduct and/or conduct after the conviction.

o The applicant will also have an opportunity to present evidence regarding any factual inaccuracies of the criminal screening results (such as evidence that the screening report contains outdated, incorrect or falsified information or information that is erroneously attributed to the applicant).

o The applicant has the right to request a copy or description policy on the use of criminal screening information.

- The first stage of the application process is the verification of all the information. If any of the
information provided cannot be verified, the application will be declined and the application fee
will be returned to the applicant.

Once the information in the application is approved, the Screening Stage will be processed and the
the application fee will not be refunded in case the application is denied.

o The Screening Stage includes two phases:
Phase I: Credit, Collections, Rental and Eviction History
Includes FICO credit score and analysis of information provided for each tradeline.
Rental History
Eviction History

Phase II: Criminal History will be run only if the applicant passes Phase I of the Screening Stage
-
- If the application is approved with or without conditions:
o An Offer to Rent MUST be signed within 24 of approval to be holding a unit.
o The full security deposit MUST be submitted in a money order or cashiers check within 24 of approval
o No additional applications will be accepted within 24 hours from the time the application is approved
o If after 24 hours the Offers to Rent AND the security deposit have not been signed and submitted we reserve the right to
accept, process and approve another an application that will have priority to the rental unit.

o All units are offered on a first-come, first qualified, first-served basis.

When and if an individual moves in as a minor and in the course of tenancy they become an adult (18
years of age), they MUST submit a Full Application (see above for details) regardless of the length of
tenancy.

CONTACT OUR OFFICE TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING! (619) 632-6852

(RLNE5644842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1740 Upas Street Unit 3 have any available units?
1740 Upas Street Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1740 Upas Street Unit 3 have?
Some of 1740 Upas Street Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1740 Upas Street Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1740 Upas Street Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 Upas Street Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1740 Upas Street Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1740 Upas Street Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1740 Upas Street Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 1740 Upas Street Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1740 Upas Street Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 Upas Street Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 1740 Upas Street Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1740 Upas Street Unit 3 have accessible units?
Yes, 1740 Upas Street Unit 3 has accessible units.
Does 1740 Upas Street Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1740 Upas Street Unit 3 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University