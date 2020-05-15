All apartments in San Diego
17264 Caminito Canasto

17264 Caminito Canasto · No Longer Available
Location

17264 Caminito Canasto, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Desirable townhouse in Westwood 3, across the street from Westwood Club.Unit features front and back patios, newer laminate and tile flooring, full size washer/dryer, AC, all applianses. It backs to a huge green belt. Membership in Westwood club is included in rent as well as water, trash and sewer. Award winning Poway schools make this property highly desirable. Westwood Elementary is in walking distance, school bus stop for Middle and High schools is in the front of the complex. Call 858-229-4782.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17264 Caminito Canasto have any available units?
17264 Caminito Canasto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17264 Caminito Canasto have?
Some of 17264 Caminito Canasto's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17264 Caminito Canasto currently offering any rent specials?
17264 Caminito Canasto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17264 Caminito Canasto pet-friendly?
No, 17264 Caminito Canasto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 17264 Caminito Canasto offer parking?
Yes, 17264 Caminito Canasto offers parking.
Does 17264 Caminito Canasto have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17264 Caminito Canasto offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17264 Caminito Canasto have a pool?
Yes, 17264 Caminito Canasto has a pool.
Does 17264 Caminito Canasto have accessible units?
No, 17264 Caminito Canasto does not have accessible units.
Does 17264 Caminito Canasto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17264 Caminito Canasto has units with dishwashers.
