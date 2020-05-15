17264 Caminito Canasto

Amenities

Desirable townhouse in Westwood 3, across the street from Westwood Club.Unit features front and back patios, newer laminate and tile flooring, full size washer/dryer, AC, all applianses. It backs to a huge green belt. Membership in Westwood club is included in rent as well as water, trash and sewer. Award winning Poway schools make this property highly desirable. Westwood Elementary is in walking distance, school bus stop for Middle and High schools is in the front of the complex. Call 858-229-4782.