Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:34 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17185 W Bernardo Dr
17185 West Bernardo Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
17185 West Bernardo Drive, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Beautiful, Bright 2 bed/2 Bath apartment, 2 parking spots, close to shop, freeway, Poway school district,
new countertop, Stain steel kitchen appliances, Ceramic tile through out the apartment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17185 W Bernardo Dr have any available units?
17185 W Bernardo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 17185 W Bernardo Dr have?
Some of 17185 W Bernardo Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17185 W Bernardo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17185 W Bernardo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17185 W Bernardo Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17185 W Bernardo Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17185 W Bernardo Dr offer parking?
Yes, 17185 W Bernardo Dr offers parking.
Does 17185 W Bernardo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17185 W Bernardo Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17185 W Bernardo Dr have a pool?
No, 17185 W Bernardo Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17185 W Bernardo Dr have accessible units?
No, 17185 W Bernardo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17185 W Bernardo Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17185 W Bernardo Dr has units with dishwashers.
