All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 17093 West Bernardo Dr #205.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
17093 West Bernardo Dr #205
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

17093 West Bernardo Dr #205

17093 West Bernardo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17093 West Bernardo Drive, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
***AVAILABLE NOW: 2 Bed/ 1 Bath LOWEST PRICE IN Waterbridge*** - Upstairs condo in popular Waterbridge Community! Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Vaulted ceilings in living room with balcony. Spacious bedrooms with mirrored closet doors. Washe/dryer/refrigerator included.Owner pays water/trash. Recreation facilities include pool/spa, gym and clubhouse.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE5188314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17093 West Bernardo Dr #205 have any available units?
17093 West Bernardo Dr #205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17093 West Bernardo Dr #205 have?
Some of 17093 West Bernardo Dr #205's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17093 West Bernardo Dr #205 currently offering any rent specials?
17093 West Bernardo Dr #205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17093 West Bernardo Dr #205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 17093 West Bernardo Dr #205 is pet friendly.
Does 17093 West Bernardo Dr #205 offer parking?
Yes, 17093 West Bernardo Dr #205 offers parking.
Does 17093 West Bernardo Dr #205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17093 West Bernardo Dr #205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17093 West Bernardo Dr #205 have a pool?
Yes, 17093 West Bernardo Dr #205 has a pool.
Does 17093 West Bernardo Dr #205 have accessible units?
No, 17093 West Bernardo Dr #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 17093 West Bernardo Dr #205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17093 West Bernardo Dr #205 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University