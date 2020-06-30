17093 West Bernardo Dr #205

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub

***AVAILABLE NOW: 2 Bed/ 1 Bath LOWEST PRICE IN Waterbridge*** - Upstairs condo in popular Waterbridge Community! Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Vaulted ceilings in living room with balcony. Spacious bedrooms with mirrored closet doors. Washe/dryer/refrigerator included.Owner pays water/trash. Recreation facilities include pool/spa, gym and clubhouse.



To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CA DRE#01255583



