All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 17081 WEST BERNARDO DRIVE #203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
17081 WEST BERNARDO DRIVE #203
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17081 WEST BERNARDO DRIVE #203

17081 W Bernardo Dr W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17081 W Bernardo Dr W, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WATERBRIDGE UPDATED UPPER UNIT - Rancho Bernardo Waterbridge 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo, 944 square feet, upper floor unit, quiet location. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel gas stove, microwave and refrigerator. Beautiful bathrooms with granite countertops. Two assigned parking spaces. Walking distance to schools and shopping. Poway schools, easy freeway access. Washer and dryer inside the unit., Water and trash included in the rent.

Waterbridge complex with mature landscaping, lakes, bridges, water fountains and pretty walking paths. There is a huge pool with adjacent toddler pool and jacuzzi, also a clubhouse that can be rented for parties. Further attractions are a fitness- and weight room, playground and many BBQ areas.

One year lease. Tenant pays SDG&E. Pets on approval with increased rent/deposit. No smoking.

Please call us at (619) 550-7876 or (619) 229-2440 to schedule an appointment for a private viewing.

LEASING@CSPMINC.NET

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE4560538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17081 WEST BERNARDO DRIVE #203 have any available units?
17081 WEST BERNARDO DRIVE #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17081 WEST BERNARDO DRIVE #203 have?
Some of 17081 WEST BERNARDO DRIVE #203's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17081 WEST BERNARDO DRIVE #203 currently offering any rent specials?
17081 WEST BERNARDO DRIVE #203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17081 WEST BERNARDO DRIVE #203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 17081 WEST BERNARDO DRIVE #203 is pet friendly.
Does 17081 WEST BERNARDO DRIVE #203 offer parking?
Yes, 17081 WEST BERNARDO DRIVE #203 does offer parking.
Does 17081 WEST BERNARDO DRIVE #203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17081 WEST BERNARDO DRIVE #203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17081 WEST BERNARDO DRIVE #203 have a pool?
Yes, 17081 WEST BERNARDO DRIVE #203 has a pool.
Does 17081 WEST BERNARDO DRIVE #203 have accessible units?
No, 17081 WEST BERNARDO DRIVE #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 17081 WEST BERNARDO DRIVE #203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17081 WEST BERNARDO DRIVE #203 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University