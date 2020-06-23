17081 WEST BERNARDO DRIVE #203

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

WATERBRIDGE UPDATED UPPER UNIT - Rancho Bernardo Waterbridge 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo, 944 square feet, upper floor unit, quiet location. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel gas stove, microwave and refrigerator. Beautiful bathrooms with granite countertops. Two assigned parking spaces. Walking distance to schools and shopping. Poway schools, easy freeway access. Washer and dryer inside the unit., Water and trash included in the rent.



Waterbridge complex with mature landscaping, lakes, bridges, water fountains and pretty walking paths. There is a huge pool with adjacent toddler pool and jacuzzi, also a clubhouse that can be rented for parties. Further attractions are a fitness- and weight room, playground and many BBQ areas.



One year lease. Tenant pays SDG&E. Pets on approval with increased rent/deposit. No smoking.



Please call us at (619) 550-7876 or (619) 229-2440 to schedule an appointment for a private viewing.



