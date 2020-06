Amenities

2 bedrooms duplex in IB All services included! - 2 bedrooms

1 bath

Duplex.

Big backyard with a 2 car garage included!!!

Plenty of space to store your toys, boats, RV'S or else..



A few blocks away from freeways, shopping centers and schools.



Water and trash included.



Call us today to set up a viewing of this property, (619) 425-4295



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2717134)