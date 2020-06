Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Inviting single level home in prestigious Seven Oaks, a 55+ Community. Enjoy an abundance of natural light from large windows and a great sun room addition. Master includes a walk in closet, vanity and tub. Ceiling fans and A/C insure comfort inside, or relax in your low maintenance yard with views. This property is the larger model in Seven Oaks, is freshly painted and has plenty of storage, including an over sized 2 car garage & washer dryer.