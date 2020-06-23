1660-B Chalcedony

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Condo in Pacific Beach. - This multi-level, updated condo is a 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath gem in the heart of Pacific Beach. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping and the beach. 2 car garage on the ground level which includes washer and dryer. On the 2nd floor you'll find a well appointed kitchen which opens up to the family room and balcony. The bedrooms are on the 3rd floor, each with their own bathrooms. Master bedroom has a fireplace and balcony. This condo is clean, spacious and bright.



NO PETS!



VIEWING DIRECTIONS: Please drive by the property and neighborhood before making appointment to view and please do not disturb the occupants. Interior shown by appointment only. Please call or email to schedule an appointment on Mon-Fri between 10 am - 4 pm.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

HOW TO PUT A HOLD ON A PROPERTY:

If you are ready to apply and would like to be considered in 1st position for a property you must do the following:



1. Submit a completed application with proof of income (copies of recent pay stubs, cash aid or bank statements), and application fees.

2. Submit certified funds (money order or cashier's check) for the holding deposit equal to one month's rent.



If we do not have a holding deposit, then we will not consider the application complete and will not process the application further.



(RLNE2761648)