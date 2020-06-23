All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM

1660-B Chalcedony

1660 Chalcedony St · No Longer Available
Location

1660 Chalcedony St, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Condo in Pacific Beach. - This multi-level, updated condo is a 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath gem in the heart of Pacific Beach. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping and the beach. 2 car garage on the ground level which includes washer and dryer. On the 2nd floor you'll find a well appointed kitchen which opens up to the family room and balcony. The bedrooms are on the 3rd floor, each with their own bathrooms. Master bedroom has a fireplace and balcony. This condo is clean, spacious and bright.

NO PETS!

VIEWING DIRECTIONS: Please drive by the property and neighborhood before making appointment to view and please do not disturb the occupants. Interior shown by appointment only. Please call or email to schedule an appointment on Mon-Fri between 10 am - 4 pm.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
http://sandiegopropertymanager.com/available_rentals

HOW TO PUT A HOLD ON A PROPERTY:
If you are ready to apply and would like to be considered in 1st position for a property you must do the following:

1. Submit a completed application with proof of income (copies of recent pay stubs, cash aid or bank statements), and application fees.
2. Submit certified funds (money order or cashier's check) for the holding deposit equal to one month's rent.

If we do not have a holding deposit, then we will not consider the application complete and will not process the application further.

(RLNE2761648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1660-B Chalcedony have any available units?
1660-B Chalcedony doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1660-B Chalcedony have?
Some of 1660-B Chalcedony's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1660-B Chalcedony currently offering any rent specials?
1660-B Chalcedony isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660-B Chalcedony pet-friendly?
No, 1660-B Chalcedony is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1660-B Chalcedony offer parking?
Yes, 1660-B Chalcedony does offer parking.
Does 1660-B Chalcedony have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1660-B Chalcedony offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660-B Chalcedony have a pool?
No, 1660-B Chalcedony does not have a pool.
Does 1660-B Chalcedony have accessible units?
No, 1660-B Chalcedony does not have accessible units.
Does 1660-B Chalcedony have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1660-B Chalcedony has units with dishwashers.
