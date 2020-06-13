Amenities

16404 Avenida Venusto #C Available 01/02/20 Second Floor Unit! - Light and bright second floor unit located in quiet community in Rancho Bernardo, minutes from Rancho Bernardo Town Center and The Plaza.



The condo has a kitchen with separate nook and dining area. Large living room features a fireplace and balcony. A second balcony off the master bedroom. Master bath has a dual vanity.

Stacked laundry in unit, and 2 car detached garage.



Water/trash paid for by owner.



Contact Arrow Real Estate to schedule a showing, (760) 602-0221.



(RLNE4558480)