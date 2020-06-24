Rent Calculator
1640 10Th Ave
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1640 10Th Ave
1640 10th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
1640 10th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
Cortez
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Mike Althof with Hunter & Maddox International, Inc. is the OFFICIAL LISTING AGENT. Contact Mike Althof 619.417.5766 mike.althof@gmail.com for Availability, Current Status and all Property Inquiries.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1640 10Th Ave have any available units?
1640 10Th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1640 10Th Ave have?
Some of 1640 10Th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1640 10Th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1640 10Th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 10Th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1640 10Th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 1640 10Th Ave offer parking?
No, 1640 10Th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1640 10Th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1640 10Th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 10Th Ave have a pool?
No, 1640 10Th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1640 10Th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1640 10Th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 10Th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1640 10Th Ave has units with dishwashers.
