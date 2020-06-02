1617 Hornblend Street

Amenities

Great opportunity to live in the much desired Pacific Beach area! This newly remodeled apartment unit boasts granite counter tops, travertine flooring, carpet in the bedroom, contemporary paint colors, and upgraded stainless steel appliances. The unit is bright and spacious and is just waiting to be called home! This property is located in the heart of PB, close to dining, entertainment, shopping, fitness centers and much more. Act fast! This property won't last!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.