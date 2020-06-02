All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 5 2020 at 5:40 PM

1617 Hornblend Street

1617 Hornblend Street · No Longer Available
Location

1617 Hornblend Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Great opportunity to live in the much desired Pacific Beach area! This newly remodeled apartment unit boasts granite counter tops, travertine flooring, carpet in the bedroom, contemporary paint colors, and upgraded stainless steel appliances. The unit is bright and spacious and is just waiting to be called home! This property is located in the heart of PB, close to dining, entertainment, shopping, fitness centers and much more. Act fast! This property won't last!

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 Hornblend Street have any available units?
1617 Hornblend Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1617 Hornblend Street have?
Some of 1617 Hornblend Street's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 Hornblend Street currently offering any rent specials?
1617 Hornblend Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 Hornblend Street pet-friendly?
No, 1617 Hornblend Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1617 Hornblend Street offer parking?
No, 1617 Hornblend Street does not offer parking.
Does 1617 Hornblend Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 Hornblend Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 Hornblend Street have a pool?
No, 1617 Hornblend Street does not have a pool.
Does 1617 Hornblend Street have accessible units?
No, 1617 Hornblend Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 Hornblend Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 Hornblend Street does not have units with dishwashers.
