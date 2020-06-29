16152 Avenida Venusto

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Two-story home featuring three bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms, a large gourmet kitchen with a spacious breakfast area and lots of storage. High ceilings throughout the home make it feel large light and bright. Private back patio area with canyon views.



Many recent upgrades include wooden floors downstairs, new dishwasher, microwave, paint, granite counter tops. This home also has an attached two car garage with plenty of storage space. Washer, Dryer and refrigerator are included with the home. Tenant pays all utilities.



This gated community belongs to the Bernardo Heights Community Center which features an Olympic size swimming pool, spas, tennis courts, a basketball court, game rooms, a workout room, play areas, picnic areas, and meeting rooms. The center sponsors many activities for the local residents. The Bernardo Heights Middle School and Rancho Bernardo High School are within easy walking distance. Transportation, shopping, services, golf courses, and restaurants are all nearby.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.