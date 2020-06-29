All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:26 AM

16152 Avenida Venusto

16152 Avenida Venusto · No Longer Available
Location

16152 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Two-story home featuring three bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms, a large gourmet kitchen with a spacious breakfast area and lots of storage. High ceilings throughout the home make it feel large light and bright. Private back patio area with canyon views.

Many recent upgrades include wooden floors downstairs, new dishwasher, microwave, paint, granite counter tops. This home also has an attached two car garage with plenty of storage space. Washer, Dryer and refrigerator are included with the home. Tenant pays all utilities.

This gated community belongs to the Bernardo Heights Community Center which features an Olympic size swimming pool, spas, tennis courts, a basketball court, game rooms, a workout room, play areas, picnic areas, and meeting rooms. The center sponsors many activities for the local residents. The Bernardo Heights Middle School and Rancho Bernardo High School are within easy walking distance. Transportation, shopping, services, golf courses, and restaurants are all nearby.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16152 Avenida Venusto have any available units?
16152 Avenida Venusto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16152 Avenida Venusto have?
Some of 16152 Avenida Venusto's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16152 Avenida Venusto currently offering any rent specials?
16152 Avenida Venusto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16152 Avenida Venusto pet-friendly?
Yes, 16152 Avenida Venusto is pet friendly.
Does 16152 Avenida Venusto offer parking?
Yes, 16152 Avenida Venusto offers parking.
Does 16152 Avenida Venusto have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16152 Avenida Venusto offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16152 Avenida Venusto have a pool?
Yes, 16152 Avenida Venusto has a pool.
Does 16152 Avenida Venusto have accessible units?
No, 16152 Avenida Venusto does not have accessible units.
Does 16152 Avenida Venusto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16152 Avenida Venusto has units with dishwashers.

