San Diego, CA
1610 Klauber Ave
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

1610 Klauber Ave

1610 Klauber Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1610 Klauber Avenue, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1610 Klauber Ave Available 09/27/19 Updated Three Bedroom House in Encanto! - 1500 sq. ft. 3 bed/ 2 bath home in Encanto! Spacious open floor plan with laminate wood flooring throughout. Updated kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless appliances that include; refrigerator, stove-oven, and dishwasher. Master bedroom with walk in closet, granite double sink vanity and separate room with stand up shower. Second and third bedroom with mirrored closets. Hallway closet with washer and dryer hook-ups. Full bathroom with a shower/tub and updated vanity. Large yard with a small deck in the backyard and space for RV parking! 1 small pet will be considered with approval. Must see!!

CABRE 01197438

(RLNE3247126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 Klauber Ave have any available units?
1610 Klauber Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1610 Klauber Ave have?
Some of 1610 Klauber Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 Klauber Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1610 Klauber Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 Klauber Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1610 Klauber Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1610 Klauber Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1610 Klauber Ave does offer parking.
Does 1610 Klauber Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 Klauber Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 Klauber Ave have a pool?
No, 1610 Klauber Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1610 Klauber Ave have accessible units?
No, 1610 Klauber Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 Klauber Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 Klauber Ave has units with dishwashers.
