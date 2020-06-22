Amenities

1610 Klauber Ave Available 09/27/19 Updated Three Bedroom House in Encanto! - 1500 sq. ft. 3 bed/ 2 bath home in Encanto! Spacious open floor plan with laminate wood flooring throughout. Updated kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless appliances that include; refrigerator, stove-oven, and dishwasher. Master bedroom with walk in closet, granite double sink vanity and separate room with stand up shower. Second and third bedroom with mirrored closets. Hallway closet with washer and dryer hook-ups. Full bathroom with a shower/tub and updated vanity. Large yard with a small deck in the backyard and space for RV parking! 1 small pet will be considered with approval. Must see!!



