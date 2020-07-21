All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

1597 Ionian Street

1597 Ionian Street · No Longer Available
Location

1597 Ionian Street, San Diego, CA 92154
Egger Highlands

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Four Bedroom House with Central A/C!!! - Spacious 1952 sq. ft. single family home with 4 beds/ 2 baths available in Imperial Beach! Spacious living room with carpet. Laminate wood flooring throughout the dining room, bedrooms and bonus family room. Kitchen with tile flooring and stainless appliances that include; refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Bonus family room with access to the two car attached garage with a washer/dryer and laundry sink. Sliding glass doors leading to the covered back patio & fenced-in back yard with a storage shed. French doors leading to the hallway with large floor to ceiling storage closets with built-in shelving. All bedrooms with laminate wood flooring and ceiling fans. Full bathroom with a shower/tub combination. Master bedroom with large floor to ceiling mirrored closets. Master bath with a shower and new mirror vanity. Home is equipped with solar panels and central A/C.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1597 Ionian Street have any available units?
1597 Ionian Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1597 Ionian Street have?
Some of 1597 Ionian Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1597 Ionian Street currently offering any rent specials?
1597 Ionian Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1597 Ionian Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1597 Ionian Street is pet friendly.
Does 1597 Ionian Street offer parking?
Yes, 1597 Ionian Street offers parking.
Does 1597 Ionian Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1597 Ionian Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1597 Ionian Street have a pool?
No, 1597 Ionian Street does not have a pool.
Does 1597 Ionian Street have accessible units?
No, 1597 Ionian Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1597 Ionian Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1597 Ionian Street has units with dishwashers.
