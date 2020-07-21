1597 Ionian Street

Amenities

Four Bedroom House with Central A/C!!! - Spacious 1952 sq. ft. single family home with 4 beds/ 2 baths available in Imperial Beach! Spacious living room with carpet. Laminate wood flooring throughout the dining room, bedrooms and bonus family room. Kitchen with tile flooring and stainless appliances that include; refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Bonus family room with access to the two car attached garage with a washer/dryer and laundry sink. Sliding glass doors leading to the covered back patio & fenced-in back yard with a storage shed. French doors leading to the hallway with large floor to ceiling storage closets with built-in shelving. All bedrooms with laminate wood flooring and ceiling fans. Full bathroom with a shower/tub combination. Master bedroom with large floor to ceiling mirrored closets. Master bath with a shower and new mirror vanity. Home is equipped with solar panels and central A/C.



