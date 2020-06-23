Rent Calculator
15961 Avenida Villaha
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
15961 Avenida Villaha
15961 Avenida Villaha
·
No Longer Available
Location
15961 Avenida Villaha, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15961 Avenida Villaha have any available units?
15961 Avenida Villaha doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15961 Avenida Villaha have?
Some of 15961 Avenida Villaha's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15961 Avenida Villaha currently offering any rent specials?
15961 Avenida Villaha is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15961 Avenida Villaha pet-friendly?
No, 15961 Avenida Villaha is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 15961 Avenida Villaha offer parking?
No, 15961 Avenida Villaha does not offer parking.
Does 15961 Avenida Villaha have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15961 Avenida Villaha offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15961 Avenida Villaha have a pool?
Yes, 15961 Avenida Villaha has a pool.
Does 15961 Avenida Villaha have accessible units?
No, 15961 Avenida Villaha does not have accessible units.
Does 15961 Avenida Villaha have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15961 Avenida Villaha has units with dishwashers.
