All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 15961 Avenida Villaha.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
15961 Avenida Villaha
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15961 Avenida Villaha

15961 Avenida Villaha · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15961 Avenida Villaha, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15961 Avenida Villaha have any available units?
15961 Avenida Villaha doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 15961 Avenida Villaha have?
Some of 15961 Avenida Villaha's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15961 Avenida Villaha currently offering any rent specials?
15961 Avenida Villaha is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15961 Avenida Villaha pet-friendly?
No, 15961 Avenida Villaha is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 15961 Avenida Villaha offer parking?
No, 15961 Avenida Villaha does not offer parking.
Does 15961 Avenida Villaha have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15961 Avenida Villaha offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15961 Avenida Villaha have a pool?
Yes, 15961 Avenida Villaha has a pool.
Does 15961 Avenida Villaha have accessible units?
No, 15961 Avenida Villaha does not have accessible units.
Does 15961 Avenida Villaha have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15961 Avenida Villaha has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University