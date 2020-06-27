Amenities

15921 Avenida Villaha, #47 Available 08/16/19 Beautiful 2 BR/2BA PLUS Den in Highly Desired Las Brisas in Bernardo Heights! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting:

Beautiful attached home in Bernardo Heights with approximately 1507sq. ft. within the highly desired community of Las Brisas. 2 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom PLUS a den/loft that could also double as a 3rd bedroom with its own private full bath.This home has many impressive features such as formal living room with a gas fire place; separate casual eating area; beautifully renovated kitchen with all major stainless steel appliances included, granite counter tops, and quiet close cabinetry; separate laundry room that includes full sized washer and dryer; french doors lead you to a fabulous private back yard and covered patio area perfect for entertaining. Expansive master bedroom/en-suite with dual vanities, spa-like shower area, generous sized closet; bedroom 2 is spacious and is light and bright and the upstairs den is perfect for a home office, work-out area or guest bedroom and has its own private bath; carpet and tile throughout; new decorator paint and vaulted ceilings. Additional amenities include air conditioning, and a 1 car attached garage with ample additional guest parking. Part of the coveted Poway Unified School District, parks, walking trails, shopping, and easy freeway access nearby. Very Small dogs will be considered with prior approval from the owner - sorry but NO CATS. Rental amount includes trash and access to the community pool. No Smoking Please.



If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all of our available properties visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com



