Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:55 AM

15921 Avenida Villaha, #47

15921 Avenida Villaha · No Longer Available
Location

15921 Avenida Villaha, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
15921 Avenida Villaha, #47 Available 08/16/19 Beautiful 2 BR/2BA PLUS Den in Highly Desired Las Brisas in Bernardo Heights! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting:
https://showmojo.com/l/02992f4083/15921-avenida-villaha-47-san-diego-ca-92128-3507?iframe or calling 858-239-0600

Beautiful attached home in Bernardo Heights with approximately 1507sq. ft. within the highly desired community of Las Brisas. 2 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom PLUS a den/loft that could also double as a 3rd bedroom with its own private full bath.This home has many impressive features such as formal living room with a gas fire place; separate casual eating area; beautifully renovated kitchen with all major stainless steel appliances included, granite counter tops, and quiet close cabinetry; separate laundry room that includes full sized washer and dryer; french doors lead you to a fabulous private back yard and covered patio area perfect for entertaining. Expansive master bedroom/en-suite with dual vanities, spa-like shower area, generous sized closet; bedroom 2 is spacious and is light and bright and the upstairs den is perfect for a home office, work-out area or guest bedroom and has its own private bath; carpet and tile throughout; new decorator paint and vaulted ceilings. Additional amenities include air conditioning, and a 1 car attached garage with ample additional guest parking. Part of the coveted Poway Unified School District, parks, walking trails, shopping, and easy freeway access nearby. Very Small dogs will be considered with prior approval from the owner - sorry but NO CATS. Rental amount includes trash and access to the community pool. No Smoking Please.

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all of our available properties visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent representing the owner of this home. Call San Diego Residential Property Management to arrange for a showing or to get additional information: 858-485-6565

Cal-DRE# 01859951

(RLNE4327724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15921 Avenida Villaha, #47 have any available units?
15921 Avenida Villaha, #47 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 15921 Avenida Villaha, #47 have?
Some of 15921 Avenida Villaha, #47's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15921 Avenida Villaha, #47 currently offering any rent specials?
15921 Avenida Villaha, #47 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15921 Avenida Villaha, #47 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15921 Avenida Villaha, #47 is pet friendly.
Does 15921 Avenida Villaha, #47 offer parking?
Yes, 15921 Avenida Villaha, #47 offers parking.
Does 15921 Avenida Villaha, #47 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15921 Avenida Villaha, #47 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15921 Avenida Villaha, #47 have a pool?
Yes, 15921 Avenida Villaha, #47 has a pool.
Does 15921 Avenida Villaha, #47 have accessible units?
No, 15921 Avenida Villaha, #47 does not have accessible units.
Does 15921 Avenida Villaha, #47 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15921 Avenida Villaha, #47 does not have units with dishwashers.
